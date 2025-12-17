Warning over harms of opioids as they continue to be biggest cause of drugs deaths in Wales

New figures from Public Health Wales show that opioids continue to drive the majority of drug misuse deaths in Wales, prompting renewed warnings about the significant harms associated with these substances.

In 2024, 417 drug poisoning deaths were registered in Wales, a rise from 377 from the previous year. Of these, 288 were drug misuse deaths — the highest number ever recorded. Most deaths (84 per cent) were caused by accidental poisoning.

Opioids remain the most common substances involved, recorded in 200 deaths (69 per cent). More than half of these deaths involved heroin or morphine.

More than a quarter of drug misuse deaths involved cocaine, an increase on the previous year. Pregabalin, bromazolam, methadone, and diazepam were also frequently reported. Polysubstance use is also increasing with 62 per cent of drug misuse deaths involving more than one substance, most commonly opioids combined with cocaine or benzodiazepines.

Over the past decade, people living in the most deprived areas of Wales were more than five times more likely to die from drug misuse than those in the least deprived areas. These rates also vary across Wales, with local authority figures ranging from 2.8 to 21.2 deaths per 100,000 population.

Men were almost three times more likely to die from drug misuse than women in 2024. Older adults were the most affected age group, with people aged over 50 making up 34 per cent of all drug deaths. There were 17 deaths among people under 25, an increase compared with the previous year.

The All-Wales Take-home Naloxone (THN) programme continues to play a key role in preventing fatal overdoses. Since 2013, THN has been used during 4,199 opioid poisoning events, with a fatal outcome in only 1.3 per cent of those cases. In 2024, it was used in 307 incidents, again with the same low fatality rate. More people are now accessing THN, with 2,476 new individuals receiving kits last year.

Reducing drug deaths means tackling the inequalities that shape people’s lives, including access to safe housing, fair work and supportive communities.

Professor Rick Lines, Head of the Substance Misuse Programme at Public Health Wales, said:

"These figures show the continued harm opioids are causing across Wales, often alongside substances such as cocaine and benzodiazepines. The rise in cocaine involvement reflects what local services have been reporting for some time.

"The data also highlights the importance of Take-home Naloxone as part of our national response. It is safe, effective, and it saves lives. We encourage anyone at risk, and those around them, to access free training and kits.

"Drug-related deaths remain far more common in our most deprived communities. This shows the need for wider action on housing, poverty and health inequalities alongside the work of specialist drug services."

Services like Dan 24/7 are vital in offering advice and support for queries about drugs or alcohol. Advisors are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to answer questions and offer advice by calling 0808 808 2234 or email - dan@helpline.wales.

For more information on the Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline, please visit the DAN 24/7 website at dan247.org.uk

Harm Reduction Database Wales: Drug Related Mortality