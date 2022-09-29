Met Office
Warnings issued ahead of an unsettled end to the week
The Met Office have issued yellow warnings for wind and rain for parts of Scotland ahead of a spell of wet and windy weather that will sweep across the country.
The Atlantic jet stream, currently strengthened by the warm tropical air pushed northwards by Hurricane Ian, will drive an area of low pressure across the UK on Friday. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected across northern Scotland where a warning has been issued, however many will experience a wet and windy day on Friday.
Although Hurricane Ian is impacting the jet stream, the conditions expected in the UK are not comparable. Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, added more details on what to expect:
“A spell of strong winds and heavy rain will push southeast throughout the day. The strongest winds are likely to be in northern Scotland, with gusts of 65 to 70 mph in coastal parts and perhaps 75 mph around the Northern Isles.
“As well as strong winds a band of heavy rain will affect many areas of the country, however rainfall totals are expected to build in western parts of Scotland, up to 40mm in one or two places. With potentially gale force winds in these areas as well, we are expecting some disruption to travel”
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/warnings-issued-ahead-of-an-unsettled-end-to-the-week
