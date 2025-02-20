Met Office
Warnings issued as UK weather turns wet and windy
Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.
The below average temperatures of recent days will be replaced by much milder air from the southwest, though this brings with it some heavy rain and strong winds for some.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain. While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain.
“On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas. Rain is an additional hazard, with 30-40mm likely in parts of Scotland over a six-hour period, and up to around 70mm possible over higher ground within the warning areas.”
Friday’s warnings highlight potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.
Many of those away from warnings on Friday will see a blustery and wet day, with those further southeast in England seeing drier weather for longer. Temperatures are also on the rise as part of this change, possibly peaking at 16°C on Friday in the southeast, which is above average for the time of year.
UK weekend weather
Saturday will be a drier day for many, with rainfall totals much reduced, though those in the southeast will see the remnants of Friday’s rain drifting away through during the day.
However, the UK’s dominant weather is now coming from the west, which means further wind and rain is likely. Mike explained: “The underlying factor in the shift in the UK’s weather is our transition from a cold easterly regime to more of a westerly regime. While this pushes away the colder air that has been affecting us, it also reintroduces Atlantic weather systems and the potential for areas of low pressure to influence the UK’s weather.
“While Saturday should provide respite for many, Sunday will see more wet and windy weather sweep east across the UK. There’s a potential for further warnings on Sunday as details are firmed up in the coming days.”
The westerly set-up for the UK’s weather is likely to continue next week, with showers or some longer spells of rain likely at times. After a very mild few days, temperatures will drop back closer to average for most places. The weather for most of next week isn’t likely to be quite as impactful as it will be over the next few days.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/warnings-issued-as-uk-weather-turns-wet-and-windy
