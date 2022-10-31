Met Office
Warnings issued with wind and rain to come
Weather warnings have been issued with some wet and windy weather to come.
Today (Monday), will see a period of persistent rain for Northern Ireland, which will gradually move eastwards through the day. A Yellow warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland, with 10-20mm of rain falling fairly widely through the day, while a few places could receive around 40mm.
Storm Claudio
This evening, Storm Claudio, which has been named by Météo-France, will give southern Britain a glancing blow.
While the highest winds are expected in northern France through the night, much of the southern coast of England could see gusts around 60mph, with a few isolated coastal areas having a chance of gusts in excess of 70mph.
A Yellow warning has been issued for wind, which is valid until 8am on Tuesday morning. In addition to the high winds in the south in the early hours of the morning, it’ll be a fairly wet night for much of England and Wales, as the rain continues a gradual move to the northeast through the night.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said:
“The biggest impacts from Storm Claudio are expected in northern France, which is why is has been named as a system by Météo-France. What it means for us in the UK is for some high winds to be possible along much of the southern coast of England.
“Some isolated and especially exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 70mph, while much of the warning area will see gusts of between 50 and 60mph.”
After Storm Claudio moves eastwards early on Tuesday, what’s left behind is a showery day for much of the UK, with Wales and areas in southern and central England likely to see the most frequent of showers.
