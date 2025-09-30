Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Warrington gangsters jailed for selling weapons to UK crime groups
Two men were recently (26 September 2025) given lengthy prison sentences for importing and selling military-grade weapons to UK-based organised crime groups (OCGs) after an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Philip Waugh and Robert Brazendale for importing firearms from Europe to supply criminals in the UK.
Both offenders pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to offences of conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, possessing prohibited weapons, and conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm. Today, Waugh was sentenced to 26 years and 8 months in custody, with an extended licence of five years. Brazendale received 11 years and 4 months, with an extended licence of four years.
The court heard that Waugh organised the smuggling of the weapons into the UK and negotiated the sales with his customers while based in Spain.
Waugh’s confidant Brazendale was responsible for transferring the firearms. These transfers took place around his parents’ house in Warrington.
Waugh and Brazendale conspired with others to transfer at least sixteen firearms to different crime groups from January to April 2020.
At least two of these weapons were subsequently used in three separate shootings in the UK.
Waugh’s online communication also showed that he had hired a Liverpool-based associate to carry out an acid attack.
Through vital assistance by Spanish authorities and international allies, the Crown Prosecution Service was able to obtain key evidence to build a case against these criminals and ensure Waugh’s extradition back to the UK.
Waugh was arrested in Malaga on 12 September last year by the Spanish police on a UK issued arrest warrant. Brazendale was later arrested in the UK on 30 January 2025.
Adam Clarke of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
“Waugh and Brazendale led a sophisticated criminal enterprise, conspiring to import military-grade weapons from Europe into the UK.
“These weapons were later used in multiple shootings through the UK, showing that these criminals had a total disregard for the harm they inflicted on our communities.
“Our close cooperation with Spanish authorities to build a strong case and successfully extradite Waugh back to the UK shows that criminals targeting the UK from abroad will never be safe.
“Waugh’s plot to launch an acid attack was shocking. Their sentences should send a stark warning that criminals can never act with impunity – we will work tirelessly with the National Crime Agency to keep our streets safe.”
Notes to Editors
- Adam Clarke is a Specialist Prosecutor for CPS Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate.
- Philip Waugh (03/05/1985) was sentenced for one count of conspiracy to evade the prohibition on the importation of prohibited weapons, five counts of conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH).
- Robert Brazendale (14/08/1987) was sentenced for four counts of conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of conspiracy to inflict GBH.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/warrington-gangsters-jailed-selling-weapons-uk-crime-groups
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Paedophile ex-school teacher jailed for multiple child sexual abuse offences29/09/2025 15:25:00
A former maths teacher has been sentenced for the sexual abuse of numerous girls and multiple child sexual abuses of young girls.
Former Co-Op Bank chairman who stole from vulnerable friend ordered to pay back £184,000 to victims25/09/2025 13:10:00
Paul Flowers, former Co-Operative Bank Chairman, Labour councillor in Rochdale and Bradford, and Methodist minister stole from his friend Margaret Jarvis whilst she battled Alzheimer’s.
First Joint Enterprise National Monitoring Scheme report published25/09/2025 11:10:00
A report about prosecutions using joint enterprise laws in homicide and attempted homicide cases in England and Wales has today been published.
Former police officer who raped women is jailed24/09/2025 13:25:00
A former police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape, coercive or controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking, in relation to three women.
Prosecutors urge strangulation survivors to come forward as charges reach record high23/09/2025 10:20:00
Michael Cosgrove, 45, had known his partner, Kerry Allan, for a year when he tried to kill her by strangulation.
Man charged with murder after death of prisoner18/09/2025 15:25:00
The Crown Prosecution Service yesterday announced that James Desborough, 39, has been charged with the murder of prisoner Steven Kempster, 65, at HMP Exeter on Monday 15 September.
Man charged with blackmail and communications offences within British politics17/09/2025 15:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced charges against a man alleged to have sent Whatsapp messages to five people within Westminster circles.
Man charged with encouraging or assisting suicide16/09/2025 10:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced that Miles Cross, 33, has been charged with encouraging or assisting suicide following allegations that he sold a chemical compound via an online forum.