Warrington gangsters jailed for selling weapons to UK crime groups

Two men were recently (26 September 2025) given lengthy prison sentences for importing and selling military-grade weapons to UK-based organised crime groups (OCGs) after an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted Philip Waugh and Robert Brazendale for importing firearms from Europe to supply criminals in the UK.

Both offenders pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to offences of conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons, possessing prohibited weapons, and conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm. Today, Waugh was sentenced to 26 years and 8 months in custody, with an extended licence of five years. Brazendale received 11 years and 4 months, with an extended licence of four years.

The court heard that Waugh organised the smuggling of the weapons into the UK and negotiated the sales with his customers while based in Spain.

Waugh’s confidant Brazendale was responsible for transferring the firearms. These transfers took place around his parents’ house in Warrington.

Waugh and Brazendale conspired with others to transfer at least sixteen firearms to different crime groups from January to April 2020.

At least two of these weapons were subsequently used in three separate shootings in the UK.

Waugh’s online communication also showed that he had hired a Liverpool-based associate to carry out an acid attack.

Through vital assistance by Spanish authorities and international allies, the Crown Prosecution Service was able to obtain key evidence to build a case against these criminals and ensure Waugh’s extradition back to the UK.

Waugh was arrested in Malaga on 12 September last year by the Spanish police on a UK issued arrest warrant. Brazendale was later arrested in the UK on 30 January 2025.

Adam Clarke of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:

“Waugh and Brazendale led a sophisticated criminal enterprise, conspiring to import military-grade weapons from Europe into the UK. “These weapons were later used in multiple shootings through the UK, showing that these criminals had a total disregard for the harm they inflicted on our communities. “Our close cooperation with Spanish authorities to build a strong case and successfully extradite Waugh back to the UK shows that criminals targeting the UK from abroad will never be safe. “Waugh’s plot to launch an acid attack was shocking. Their sentences should send a stark warning that criminals can never act with impunity – we will work tirelessly with the National Crime Agency to keep our streets safe.”

