Warsaw Human Dimension Conference 2025: Statement by UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief

UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief, David Smith MP, condemns persecution on the basis of religion or belief (13 October 2025).

Thank you, Madam Moderator. My name is David Smith and I am very pleased to be here today as UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief.

The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. These rights are not isolated – when one is denied, others are weakened. Freedom of Religion or Belief is a cornerstone of this framework, and its protection is essential to building peaceful, inclusive societies.

But, sadly, we must also confront the reality of rising intolerance. The surge in antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate since October 2023 is deeply concerning. The recent horrific terrorist attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the Jewish calendar– is a harrowing reminder that hatred knows no borders.

Domestically, the UK is working to address hatred and intolerance at the roots. Antisemitism has no place in our or any society, and we have committed £72 million until 2028 to enhance security at Jewish schools, synagogues, and community sites, extending our funding to the Community Security Trust. We also work closely with our Independent Adviser on Antisemitism on the most effective methods to combat antisemitism and advocate for British Jewish communities. The UK strongly supports the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism and we urge OSCE states to adopt and implement them.

In the UK, we also continue to support the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme with an annual grant of £29.4m for security of mosques and faith schools. These measures reflect our unwavering commitment to confronting hatred and to upholding the right of every individual to practise their faith freely and without fear.

Around the world, persecution on the basis of religion or belief is on the rise. According to the charity Open Doors, 380 million Christians alone are persecuted worldwide because of their faith. And as Humanists International’s Freedom of Thought Report underlines, the risks humanists and atheists face globally are significant.

In July, I launched the UK’s new strategy on FoRB, with the overarching goal of reducing the number of countries where FoRB is curtailed around the world. We will do this through five core strands of work: multilateral advocacy; targeted bilateral engagement; strengthening coalitions for collective action; mainstreaming FoRB across our foreign policy; and increasing civil society engagement. This ambitious strategy reflects our belief that FoRB is central to global stability.

Finally the UK proudly supports the vital work of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in confronting discrimination in all its forms. Thank you, Moderator.