Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights

A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.

On Wednesday afternoon, the delegation, led by Fred Matić (S&D, Croatia), will discuss with representatives of civil society and women’s rights organisations the situation facing women and LGBTQI+ people in Poland. MEPs will then meet with Adam Bodnar, the former Citizens’ Rights Ombudsman.

On Thursday morning, MEPs will look into national policies on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) with representatives of the Ministry of Health and of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy. In the afternoon, they will meet with Members of the Polish Sejm on the Intergroup on Women's Rights, on the Social Policy and Family Committee and with Members of the Polish Senat’s Human Rights Committee. At the end of the afternoon, they will discuss women’s rights and SRHR in the context the war in Ukraine with Wojciech Bakun, Mayor of Przemyśl, a city on the border with Ukraine that has greatly supported refugees.

Finally on Friday, MEPs will visit the "Plicz-o-plicz" (Hand in hand) community centre, which offers counselling and assistance to refugees from Ukraine and meet with representatives of other organisations supporting refugee women and girls from Ukraine.

