Warsaw: MEPs to look into sexual and reproductive health and rights
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings 2-4 November on women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights.
On Wednesday afternoon, the delegation, led by Fred Matić (S&D, Croatia), will discuss with representatives of civil society and women’s rights organisations the situation facing women and LGBTQI+ people in Poland. MEPs will then meet with Adam Bodnar, the former Citizens’ Rights Ombudsman.
On Thursday morning, MEPs will look into national policies on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) with representatives of the Ministry of Health and of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy. In the afternoon, they will meet with Members of the Polish Sejm on the Intergroup on Women's Rights, on the Social Policy and Family Committee and with Members of the Polish Senat’s Human Rights Committee. At the end of the afternoon, they will discuss women’s rights and SRHR in the context the war in Ukraine with Wojciech Bakun, Mayor of Przemyśl, a city on the border with Ukraine that has greatly supported refugees.
Finally on Friday, MEPs will visit the "Plicz-o-plicz" (Hand in hand) community centre, which offers counselling and assistance to refugees from Ukraine and meet with representatives of other organisations supporting refugee women and girls from Ukraine.
Council approves 2021 climate finance figure31/10/2022 16:25:00
In 2021, the European Union and its 27 member states committed €23.04 billion1 in climate finance from public sources to support developing countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Zero emission vehicles: first ‘Fit for 55' deal will end the sale of new CO2 emitting cars in Europe by 203531/10/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached recently (27 October 2022) by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035.
The Atlantic, Kattegat and Skagerrak: Commission proposes 2023 fishing opportunities with catch limits' increases for largest stocks31/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (28 October 2022) published its proposal for catch limits for fish stocks in the EU waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Kattegat and Skagerrak for 2023, including for deep-sea stock for 2023 and 2024.
Commissioner Gentiloni's speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit31/10/2022 12:38:00
Commissioner Gentiloni's recently (28 October 2022) gave a speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.
State aid: Commission further consults Member States on prolongation and adjustment of Temporary Crisis Framework31/10/2022 11:33:00
The European Commission is further consulting Member States on a prolongation and adjustment of the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support the economy in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, adopted by the Commission on 23 March 2022 and first amended on 20 July 2022. This follows a first consultation of Member States launched on 5 October 2022.
Keynote speech by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'31/10/2022 10:38:00
Keynote speech given recently (28 October 2022) by Commissioner McGuinness at EU Sustainable Investment Summit 2022 ‘Be bold, take initiatives: financing the transition and accelerating innovation'.
Make crucial traffic data available digitally, Transport Committee says28/10/2022 14:33:00
Data on speed limits, roadworks or accidents should be available in digital format, to ensure road users are safer and better informed.
Payments: Commission proposes to accelerate the rollout of instant payments in euro28/10/2022 13:25:00
The Commission recently (26 October 2022) adopted a legislative proposal to make instant payments in euro, available to all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries.
Statement by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia28/10/2022 12:38:00
Statement given recently (26 October 2022) by President von der Leyen on the occasion of her official visit to North Macedonia.