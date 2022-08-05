HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Warwickshire national child protection inspection report published
This report is a summary of the findings of our inspection of police child protection services in Warwickshire, which took place during February 2022.
We examined the effectiveness of the decisions made by the police at each stage of their interactions with or for children, from initial contact through to the investigation of offences against them. We also scrutinised the treatment of children in custody, and assessed how the constabulary is structured, led and governed, in relation to its child protection services.
This report sets out our findings.
National child protection inspections
