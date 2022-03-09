Warwickshire Police officer charged over inappropriate contact with domestic abuse victim

A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

PC Pervinder Mann, 53, will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 11 March 2022.

Following a referral from Warwickshire Police in July 2020 we conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the officer’s alleged inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim during the course of his duties.

After the end of the investigation in March 2021, we shared our report, along with supporting evidence, with the Crown Prosecution Service who decided to authorise charges of misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice.