Warwickshire Police officer charged with thefts

A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court this week charged with stealing property including cash and jewellery, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police constable Robert Davies, aged 48, is accused of three counts of theft contrary to sections 1 and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.

He is due to appear before magistrates at Warwick Justice Centre, Leamington Spa on Friday 5 December.

The charges relate to the alleged theft of cash and property in the course of his duties on dates between November 2023 and February this year (2025).

An investigation was conducted by Warwickshire Police under the direction of the IOPC’s anti-corruption unit, which followed a referral by the force in October last year (2024).

On completion of the investigation a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to authorise the charges.