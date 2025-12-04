Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Warwickshire Police officer charged with thefts
A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court this week charged with stealing property including cash and jewellery, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police constable Robert Davies, aged 48, is accused of three counts of theft contrary to sections 1 and 7 of the Theft Act 1968.
He is due to appear before magistrates at Warwick Justice Centre, Leamington Spa on Friday 5 December.
The charges relate to the alleged theft of cash and property in the course of his duties on dates between November 2023 and February this year (2025).
An investigation was conducted by Warwickshire Police under the direction of the IOPC’s anti-corruption unit, which followed a referral by the force in October last year (2024).
On completion of the investigation a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service which decided to authorise the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/warwickshire-police-officer-charged-thefts
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Senior Greater Manchester Police officer barred from policing for harassment03/12/2025 09:10:00
A former senior Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who sent unsolicited photographs and inappropriate messages to a junior officer has been placed on the barred list following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC releases findings of investigation into fatal Met police shooting in Dagenham28/11/2025 17:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the fatal Met police shooting of Giedrius Vasiljevas found no evidence to indicate that the lethal force used may not have been necessary, proportionate and reasonable.
IOPC releases police complaints data for 2024-2528/11/2025 11:10:00
More people than ever before are accessing the police complaints system in England and Wales, figures released by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) show.
IOPC investigation finds no case to answer for police officer who discharged Taser before fatal fall in Birmingham27/11/2025 17:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that a West Midlands Police officer should not face misconduct proceedings for tasering a man who fell to his death from a window in Birmingham.
Northants Police officers have case to answer over Harshita Brella domestic abuse investigation25/11/2025 12:25:00
Four Northamptonshire Police officers should face misconduct proceedings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded, over their handling of abuse allegations reported by a woman later found dead in a car boot.
IOPC investigation finds North Wales Police officers did not cause or contribute to the death of a woman in custody24/11/2025 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation has found that North Wales Police officers acted in line with policies and procedures when treating a woman who died in custody.
Met Police staff member in court charged with corruption-related offences24/11/2025 10:20:00
A Met Police staff member will appear in court charged with corruption-related offences as part of a directed investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Merseyside Police officer charged with causing death by careless driving following IOPC investigation24/11/2025 09:20:00
A Merseyside Police officer is facing a charge of causing death by careless driving following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.