Warwickshire Police officer convicted over inappropriate relationship with woman
A Warwickshire Police detective who pursued an inappropriate relationship with the mother of a child victim has been given a suspended jail sentence following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigators found DC John Littlewood exchanged hundreds of messages, many of a sexualised nature, with a woman he met through one of his investigations.
Littlewood appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today (30 Jan) where he was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, and ordered to carry out 100 hours of work in the community.
The 52-year-old, who worked in the force’s Child Abuse, Trafficking & Exploitation team, had pleaded guilty to one count of improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable, contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, at an earlier court hearing.
He denied a second charge in relation to another woman; that matter will lie on file.
Our investigation began in December 2023 following a referral from Warwickshire Police and ended in December 2024 when a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) who authorised the charges.
Littlewood met Female X in October 2021 when he was assigned to investigate a report of a sexual assault against the woman’s daughter.
Between May and September 2023 our investigators found he exchanged more than 300 messages with the woman, including many of an inappropriate nature.
One message from Littlewood read: “if you are careless with my messages and don’t delete them you could really drop me in it at work”.
Our investigation also involved CCTV enquiries and cell site mapping of his phone which revealed he met the woman at a Coventry hotel in the early hours of 1 October 2023 for around 50 minutes.
Littlewood also paid frequent visits to Female X’s home which aroused the suspicions of a support worker who raised concerns with Warwickshire Police’s Professional Standards Department.
IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell, recently said:
“Female X is a vulnerable woman who has clearly been manipulated by DC Littlewood. He met her while on duty and used that contact to start up a friendship which led to inappropriate contact including sexualised messages.
“The officer clearly knew his behaviour was improper as he told her to delete messages, some of which were sent while on duty, as they would get him into trouble at work.
“Police professional standards are clear that officers should never use their position to establish or pursue improper relationships with any victims, witness, offenders or other vulnerable person and never enter into inappropriate communication.
“Littlewood completed an integrity health check on 18 September 2023 confirming he understood the Code of Ethics and Professional Boundaries. However. we found he exchanged hundreds of messages with her and it’s clear he deleted many more.”
DC Littlewood – who recently retired from the force – will now face an accelerated gross misconduct hearing for breaching police professional standards and we will be liaising with Warwickshire Police to progress this as quickly as possible.
