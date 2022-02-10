HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Warwickshire Police’s custody services need improvement
Warwickshire Police has improved its oversight of its custody services, but further changes are needed, a new report has found.
Get the report
Report on an unannounced inspection visit to police custody suites in Warwickshire
Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) found that Warwickshire Police had made several improvements since their last inspection in 2014.
For example, the police force prioritises diverting children and vulnerable people away from custody, and custody staff show a caring attitude and speak courteously and respectfully with detainees.
However, HMICFRS and HMIP said they had three main causes of concern about Warwickshire Police’s custody services, which were:
- the safety of detainees in custody, including checks on detainees often being carried out only by looking through spyholes, and some checks are not done on time;
- the quality of custody reports, including confusing and contradictory entries, and not enough detail being provided; and
- meeting legal requirements, such as sometimes missing reviews of detention.
The inspectorates have therefore made recommendations for Warwickshire Police to address these concerns, while also highlighting an additional 22 areas for improvement.
Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams yesterday said:
“Anyone detained in custody should be treated fairly and kept safe from harm. Warwickshire Police has made some improvements since our last inspection in 2014, particularly in its oversight of custody services and its governance structures.
“Custody staff speak courteously and respectfully with detainees, and the force clearly prioritises diverting children and vulnerable people away from custody. It works well with partners such as the Youth Offending Service to achieve this.
“However, progress has been limited in some areas. We still have concerns, including ensuring detainees in custody are always kept safe. We will be working closely with Warwickshire Police and monitoring its progress against our new recommendations.”
Get the report
Report on an unannounced inspection visit to police custody suites in Warwickshire
Notes
- For further information, the HMICFRS Press Office can be contacted on 07836217729 or at HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/warwickshire-police-custody-services-need-improvement/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Surrey Police's custody services have improved, but further changes are needed03/02/2022 11:10:00
Surrey Police has improved its custody services, but further changes are needed to maintain privacy and dignity for detainees when receiving health care, a new report has found.
Value for Money profiles 202128/01/2022 15:20:00
HMICFRS has published the latest Value for Money profiles, which provide comparative data on a wide range of policing activities for each police force in England and Wales.
Durham Constabulary has improved child protection, but more work is needed14/01/2022 15:20:00
Durham Constabulary has improved the way it protects vulnerable children, but further changes are needed to help keep them safe, a new report has found.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service performing below expected standard13/01/2022 15:20:00
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is performing below the expected standard and needs to make improvements, a new report has found.
Chief Inspector: Fire and Rescue Services are improving, but more change is urgently required17/12/2021 15:20:00
Fire and rescue services in England have made improvements in some areas, but more change is urgently required, a new report has found.
Kent Police's custody services have improved, but further changes are needed09/12/2021 11:10:00
Kent Police has improved its custody services, but further changes are needed to ensure the safety of detainees, a new report has found.
West Midlands Police has made progress, but more work is needed26/11/2021 15:20:00
West Midlands Police has made progress in several areas of policing, but more work is needed to improve its overall performance, the police inspectorate has said.
West Yorkshire Police congratulated for excellent performance25/11/2021 13:48:00
West Yorkshire Police has been congratulated for its excellent performance in a challenging policing environment, the police inspectorate has said.