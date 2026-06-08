Health and Safety Executive
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Waste and recycling company fined after worker suffers life-changing injuries
A Bristol-based waste and recycling business has been fined after a worker was drawn into machinery and suffered life changing-injuries.
- Worker suffered life-changing crush injuries to arm after being pulled into a conveyor belt.
- Contact with moving machinery is one of the most common causes of workplace fatalities in Great Britain.
- HSE investigation found that the business had failed to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery.
On 27 January 2024 a worker undertaking duties at Bateman Skips Ltd waste and recycling facility in Bristol slipped and made contact with the unguarded tail-end of a conveyor belt that was carrying waste materials.
The worker was attempting to clear a blockage that had occurred on the plant when their arm was dragged into the machine causing crush injuries that resulted in bone fractures, severe lacerations to the arm, nerve damage and a fractured rib.
In a victim personal statement, the injured worker said:
“I used to enjoy riding my bike, playing darts and snooker with my sons, working on cars and I am now unable to do any of these tasks.”
“This has been the most traumatic thing I have ever experienced both physically and mentally, and I know it will continue to affect me for the rest of my life.”
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Bateman Skips Ltd failed to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees by failing to prevent access to dangerous parts of machinery and by failing to implement a safe system of work for clearing a blockages within its waste recovery facility.
HSE guidance on the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 (PUWER) states that if part of a machine could present a reasonably foreseeable risk of harm, that part is considered a dangerous part of machinery.
Employers must protect their employees from dangerous parts of machinery by ensuring a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risk is undertaken and safeguarding arrangements are in place such as the installation of guards and the implementation of a system of work which includes isolation of the plant ahead of any maintenance or cleaning activity, clear instructions, training and adequate supervision. PUWER guidance is freely available on the HSE website: PUWER 1998: Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998. Open learning guidance – HSE
The unguarded conveyor
Bateman Skips Ltd, of Broadmead Lane Industrial Estate, Bristol, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Etc. Act 1974 and breaching Regulation 11(1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998.
The company was fined £64,666 and ordered to pay £4,657 in costs at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 5 June 2026.
HSE Inspector Laura Artosi said:
“Workers coming into contact with moving machinery is one of the most common causes of workplace fatalities in Great Britain. Quite often, this relates to poorly guarded machines and the lack of a robust health and safety management system.
“This wholly preventable incident caused this person and their family physical and emotional pain which has been affecting their lives ever since.
“Employers have a duty to create a safe and healthy work environment for their employees. In this instance, had Bateman Skips Ltd ensured guarding was installed to the tail-end of the conveyor machine and had the company implemented a safe system of work for clearing a blockage within their waste and recycling facility, this incident would not have occurred”.
This HSE prosecution was brought before the Court by HSE Enforcement Lawyer Jonathan Bambro and Paralegal Officer Gabrielle O’Sullivan.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases are available.
- Relevant guidance can be found here: Safe use of work equipment – HSE; Machinery – HSE
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences can be found here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2026/06/08/waste-and-recycling-company-fined-after-worker-suffers-life-changing-injuries/
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