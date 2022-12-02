Waste shipments: stricter rules to protect the environment and human health

The Environment Committee yesterday adopted its position on revised rules governing shipments of waste to boost the EU circular economy, resource efficiency and zero pollution goals.

The Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) adopted a report on the reform of EU procedures and control measures on waste shipments, on Thursday with 76 votes in favour, none against and five abstentions.

Better information exchange and transparency on shipments within the EU

MEPs support the Commission proposal to explicitly prohibit shipments within the EU of all wastes destined for disposal, except if authorised in limited and well-justified cases.

According to the adopted text, the Commission would develop uniform criteria for the classification of waste to ensure that the rules are not circumvented by clearly distinguishing, for example, between used goods and waste.

The new rules would include digitalising the exchange of information and documents within the internal market. Storing information in a central electronic system would improve data reporting, analysis and transparency, MEPs underline.

Strengthening the rules governing exports of waste outside the EU

MEPs agree that EU exports of hazardous waste to non-OECD countries should be prohibited.

EU exports of non-hazardous waste for recovery would be allowed only to those non-OECD countries that give their consent and demonstrate their ability to treat this waste sustainably. The Commission would draw up a list of such recipient countries, to be updated at least every year.

The Commission would also monitor waste exports to OECD countries more closely to ensure that they manage waste in an environmentally sound manner as required by the rules and that they do not adversely affect the management of domestic waste in that country.

Reinforcing prevention and detection of illegal shipments

MEPs call for the creation of an EU risk-based targeting mechanism to guide EU countries that carry out inspections to prevent and detect illegal shipments of waste.

Other measures proposed in the adopted report:

Excluding exports of plastic waste to non-OECD countries and phasing out export of plastic waste to OECD countries within 4 years;

Making the requirements to demonstrate that the waste shipped is managed in an environmentally sound manner more stringent;

Building the partnership with the waste sector, e.g. in the context of climate dialogue and the Commission’s annual reports.

