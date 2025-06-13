Digital Poverty Alliance
Watch Now: Launch of the National Delivery and Advocacy Plan
Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) hosted the launch of its updated National Delivery and Advocacy Plan – a coordinated framework to accelerate action on digital exclusion and support long-term, joined-up delivery across the UK.
Held at the Square Tower in Portsmouth, the event brought together delivery partners, community organisations, and individuals with lived experience. It marked a shift in focus: from fragmented pilots to structured delivery; from isolated effort to shared, mission-led action.
Two discussions anchored the day. The first explored digital skills as a lifelong necessity – drawing on insights from education, employability, and community-based delivery to examine how capability must be developed and sustained across the life course.
The second was a fireside conversation between Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the DPA, and Catrin Hale, Group Social Impact Manager at Currys. Their discussion reflected on Tech4Families – a delivery partnership between the DPA and Currys – as well as the wider role of charity and industry partnerships in creating the conditions for lasting, practical digital inclusion.
At the centre of the event was the Digital Poverty Alliance’s updated National Delivery and Advocacy Plan.
Structured around six national missions – affordable connectivity, inclusive design, digital skills for life, stronger local capacity, sustainable funding, and better evidence – the Plan sets out a shared structure for delivery. It is designed to move beyond temporary solutions and toward long-term systems change.
“This Plan is not a set of proposals. It is a structure for delivery,” said Elizabeth Anderson. “It reflects what we have learned through lived experience, delivery, and advocacy. If we are to close the digital divide, this is how we do it – mission by mission, with clarity and coordination.”
The full recording of the event is now available to watch here.
