CCW
|Printable version
Water companies must show more consistent ambition over support for vulnerable customers
By June 30th, water companies across England and Wales are required to publish the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies will ensure they provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW has worked closely with companies throughout the drafting process and subsequent refinement stages. Our aim has been to ensure that customers are genuinely at the heart of these strategies and that the resulting plans will effectively meet people’s diverse needs.
We expect companies to clearly articulate their plans for:
- Providing essential support to customers requiring extra help.
- Developing and introducing new support offerings to meet evolving needs.
- Significantly raising awareness of the help and support available to customers.
- Collaborating effectively with other organisations to best serve customer needs.
Beyond these core elements, we also expect companies to demonstrate a high level of ambition in delivering improved outcomes for customers and to clearly outline how they will track their progress against the commitments in their strategies.
Based on the drafts we have reviewed, there is a risk that differing levels of ambition between companies could lead to a ‘postcode lottery’ – where the quality and availability of support varies significantly depending on where a customer lives.
A clear example of this concern is the variation in targets for raising awareness of the extra help available. This is worrying as it is essential that people are aware of the support schemes so they can access the help they need, when they need it most. In our vulnerability manifesto, CCW set out a clear ambition for companies to aim to raise consumer awareness of support to 75% by 2030.
Furthermore, we believe that those receiving support are best placed to judge its effectiveness. We want to see all companies commit to regularly asking customers on their Priority Services Registers (PSRs) about their satisfaction with the support they receive. Our ambition is for companies to aim for a 95% satisfaction rate with support provided by 2030.
As companies make their final decisions on these vital strategies, we are calling on them to challenge themselves – to go further and faster in their plans and commitments. At a time when trust in water companies is historically low, these strategies offer a significant opportunity to demonstrate a genuine, customer-focused vision for the future.
However, the publication of these strategies is just the beginning. Our ongoing focus will be on how companies deliver against their plans. We will be evaluating their effectiveness in achieving improved outcomes for people, including successfully increasing the number of customers registered for support and, crucially, reaching those most in need of extra help.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/water-companies-must-show-more-consistent-ambition-over-support-for-vulnerable-customers/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW responds to NAO report on regulation of the water sector25/04/2025 15:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water says there will be “no hiding place” for water companies if they fail deliver on their commitments to customers over the next five years.
Households urged to act now to dilute the impact of April water bill rises20/03/2025 16:15:00
Households still have time to steal a march on ‘Awful April’s’ wave of bill rises through simple actions, which could help shave hundreds of pounds off water and energy costs.
Customers face long and anxious wait over price cap appeals – CCW19/02/2025 09:15:00
CCW says millions of households now face an anxious wait to see whether they could face even steeper water bill rises after six companies choose to contest Ofwat’s price caps for the next five years.
CCW – customers will be incensed by Thames Water’s appeal for bigger bill rises14/02/2025 16:15:00
The Consumer Council for Water says customers of Thames Water will be incensed by the company’s decision to pursue even higher bill rises through an appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
CCW’s Andy White: Household bill worries fuel feelings of isolation30/01/2025 14:10:00
None of us enjoy seeing bills land on our doormat or in our inbox. But for many, they bring an overwhelming sense of anxiety.
CCW Chief Executive set to give evidence to EFRA Committee on impact of water bill rises20/01/2025 16:25:00
The Consumer Council for Water’s Chief Executive Mike Keil will answer questions on the impact of Ofwat’s 2024 Price Review decisions on water customers, when he appears before the EFRA Committee at Westminster on Tuesday (10am).
CCW sets out blueprint for WaterSure reforms to bolster water bill support09/01/2025 13:20:00
Improving water bill reductions for single people living with medical conditions which rely on higher levels of water use is among a raft of sweeping changes to the WaterSure support scheme, being proposed by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).
Rob Wilson, CCW Chair on PR24 Final Determinations23/12/2024 14:05:00
Ofwat has announced its Final Determinations for 2025 to 2030, setting out how much water companies in England and Wales can charge customers for the funding they need to tackle the challenges the sector faces.