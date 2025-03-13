Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Water investment to unlock growth in East of England
Environment Secretary Steve Reed visited Cambridge to discuss the region’s urgent water needs.
Residents in and around Cambridge are set to benefit from improved water security and faster development as the government takes action to modernise the UK’s water infrastructure.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed met with key stakeholders in Cambridge today to discuss the region’s urgent water needs. Without urgent investment in water infrastructure and demand reductions, the East of England is expected to face a water deficit of around 600 million litres a day by 2050.
Cambridge, despite its immense potential, has faced barriers to growth due to inadequate water infrastructure. However, with £7.9 billion of investment unlocked over the next five years, key projects like the Fens Reservoir for Cambridge are set to support sustainable growth and ensure resilient water supply in the face of climate change.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed said:
Water is the lifeblood of any thriving city, and securing a sustainable supply for Cambridge is essential to unlocking its full potential to contribute to our wider Plan for Change.
This government is prioritising water infrastructure upgrades, with £104 billion of private-sector investment secured to fund nine new reservoirs nationwide – including the new Fens Reservoir.
Cambridge is a key economic hub, and we’re backing its future by securing significant investment to ensure sustainable development while safeguarding its natural resources.
Environment Agency Area Director Sadia Moeed said:
Protecting the environment and delivering sustainable development can go hand in hand, now and into the future.
The Environment Agency is supporting and facilitating the delivery of the Government’s growth ambitions in the East of England, working alongside local partners.
Our priority is to ensure development is accompanied by infrastructure which delivers a water supply that meets current and future needs of people and the environment.
The Environment Secretary also visited Rede, Suffolk, where Anglian Water is installing 7km of pipeline and a new pumping station at Rede Reservoir. Part of the Strategic Pipeline network, which will span over 300km in total across the East of England, the project will boost regional water resilience and be fully operational by 2030.
Following Ofwat’s approval, Anglian Water has been permitted to invest £794m over five years in supply upgrades, including £154 million for the Fens Reservoir.
The visit marked the end of the week-long ‘Things Can Only Get Cleaner’ tour by the Environment Secretary and Water Minister Emma Hardy to iconic water sites such as Windermere, the River Wye and Havant Thicket – England’s first new reservoir in over 30 years.
The Ministers saw examples of how a record £104 billion in private-sector investment will be spent, including AI-led technology to cut sewage spills, water recycling schemes, and creating green energy from sewage sludge.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/water-investment-to-unlock-growth-in-east-of-england
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Securing a sustainable water future for the South East13/03/2025 14:25:00
Environment Secretary Steve Reed visited Havant Thicket reservoir, which will help future-proof water supply in the South East.
Water investment to cut sewage in North East13/03/2025 12:10:00
Residents across the North East of England are benefiting from investment to reduce sewage spills and clean up the environment.
Waste criminal must pay huge amount due to undeclared assets13/03/2025 10:25:00
Road scheme investment will save thousands of hours for commuters, tourists and freight every week.
Securing a sustainable water future for the South East13/03/2025 09:20:00
Environment Secretary Steve Reed visited Havant Thicket reservoir, which will help future-proof water supply in the South East.
Operation Clean Sweep tackles waste crime in Lincolnshire12/03/2025 14:15:00
The Environment Agency-led day of action caught multiple waste criminals in the act
Bathing water reforms keep pace with Britain’s love of swimming12/03/2025 14:05:00
Reforms to modernise bathing waters could see swimmers enjoying cleaner water and flexible seasons, as government states plans to bolster bathing water rules.
£15 million food surplus fund now open for applications12/03/2025 12:25:00
Food redistribution charities can submit applications for grants starting at £20,000
UK and Welsh Government unite in £1m fund to transform River Wye12/03/2025 11:10:00
The Welsh and UK Government recently announced a new £1 million joint research initiative to tackle water quality issues in the River Wye.
Water investment to fuel jobs, growth and sustainability in Bath11/03/2025 16:10:00
Water Minister Emma Hardy visits the £35 million expansion of the Saltford Water Recycling Plant which will support economic and residential growth in Bath