Water quality in Scotland
Letter to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed.
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin has written to Steve Reed calling for a retraction of comments regarding the quality of water in Scotland.
The full text of the letter: Water quality in Scotland: Letter to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/water-quality-in-scotland/
