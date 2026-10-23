Water services - charging principles: 2027 to 2033

Ministers' principles of charging for water services from 2027 to 2033.

Introduction to charging principles for water services: 2027 to 2033

Scottish Ministers make the following statement of policy regarding charges, for the period from 1 April 2027 to 31 March 2033 (the “regulatory period”), under section 29D of the Water Industry (Scotland) Act 2002 (the “2002 Act”). This statement of policy includes high level principles and supporting mechanisms, and is intended to allow Scottish Water to achieve the Objectives set by Ministers (Ministerial Objectives) for the period, to play its significant part in delivering the long term Water Sector Vision.

This statement of policy has been prepared in consultation with the statutory consultees: the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (the Commission) Scottish Water, Consumer Scotland (CS) and water and sewerage services providers, and also with the Drinking Water Quality Regulator (DWQR) and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

Ministers welcome the industry wide commitment to embrace Ethical Business Practices. Ministers are committed to achieving the right balance of quality of services and value for money.

This statement of policy supports the delivery of the Government's Programme for Government published in September 2026.

Under section 29C of the 2002 Act, the Commission and Scottish Water must (so far as consistent with other specified duties) give effect to this statement of policy when exercising certain charging functions under the Act. In particular, it will guide the Commission when determining, under section 29B of the 2002 Act, the maximum charges with which Scottish Water must comply during the regulatory period.

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