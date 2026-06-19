Watering down workers’ rights won’t bring unemployment down, says IPPR

Joseph Evans, research fellow at IPPR, responded to the labour market statistics

Unemployment has fallen slightly to 4.9%

Vacancies have fallen to their lowest level since early 2021

Inactivity has started to rise again

“It’s a tough market for jobseekers. The volatile international arena is weighing heavily on businesses, who remain cautious about hiring new staff. When demand for workers falls, it’s people with less experience – such as younger jobseekers or those returning from inactivity – who suffer the most.

“Some will use this data to argue the government should row back on their ambitions to strengthen workers’ rights, but this would be counterproductive. There needn’t be a trade-off between the quantity and quality of jobs. Ministers should stick firm to their play to ‘make work pay’, while moving faster to support young jobseekers and economically inactive people into work.”

Joseph Evans is available for interview

CONTACT

Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org