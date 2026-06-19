Think Tanks
|Printable version
Watering down workers’ rights won’t bring unemployment down, says IPPR
Joseph Evans, research fellow at IPPR, responded to the labour market statistics
- Unemployment has fallen slightly to 4.9%
- Vacancies have fallen to their lowest level since early 2021
- Inactivity has started to rise again
“It’s a tough market for jobseekers. The volatile international arena is weighing heavily on businesses, who remain cautious about hiring new staff. When demand for workers falls, it’s people with less experience – such as younger jobseekers or those returning from inactivity – who suffer the most.
“Some will use this data to argue the government should row back on their ambitions to strengthen workers’ rights, but this would be counterproductive. There needn’t be a trade-off between the quantity and quality of jobs. Ministers should stick firm to their play to ‘make work pay’, while moving faster to support young jobseekers and economically inactive people into work.”
Joseph Evans is available for interview
CONTACT
Rosie Okumbe, digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - ‘Evidence-based’ policymaking an illusion19/06/2026 10:05:00
New IEA book by Dr Christopher Snowdon exposes the illusion of ‘evidence-based’ policy making over four key policies in recent history
Work Foundation - Labour market remains in precarious position as vacancies fall to lowest level since 202119/06/2026 09:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the labour market figures for June 2026 released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:
The King's Fund responds to Official Statistics on Corridor Care and latest performance statistics from NHSE12/06/2026 12:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Director of Policy, Events and Partnerships at The King’s Fund, responded to the inaugural publication of Official Statistics on Corridor Care and latest performance statistics from NHS England
IEA - Major new book published restating the moral case for capitalism, with contributions from eleven leading economists, philosophers and theologians12/06/2026 11:15:00
A major new book restating the moral, philosophical and theological case for free-market capitalism has been published by the Institute of Economic Affairs.
IFS - Pension saving plummets when employees move into self-employment12/06/2026 10:15:00
More than three-quarters of employees who consistently saved into a pension stop doing so when they move into self-employment.
Ministers risk repeat of 2023 asylum homelessness spike as decisions surge, IPPR warns12/06/2026 09:15:00
The government risks undermining its own ambition to cut homelessness unless it urgently strengthens support for people leaving the asylum system, according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IEA - Tech image ban will be exploited by bad actors11/06/2026 11:15:00
Matthew Lesh, Public Policy Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the Government’s plan to regulate images on devices
King's Fund - Report calls for country to embark on collective 'national mission for ageing' to manage challenges and opportunities of an older society11/06/2026 10:15:00
Policy makers should take Japan and Sweden's approach of creating a 'national mission' to support England's near 'super-ageing' population, a major new report by The King's Fund and International Longevity Centre UK (ILC) has concluded.