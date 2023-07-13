Think Tanks
|Printable version
‘Watershed moment’ as OBR recognises that growing sickness is among gravest fiscal risks faced by UK, says IPPR
Chris Thomas, Head of the IPPR’s landmark Commission on Health and Prosperity responded to the OBR’s Fiscal Risks and Sustainability Report
“Today, the OBR has concluded that better health is one of the clearest paths to prosperity in the UK – but that, through a decade of austerity, a global pandemic and an NHS crisis, the UK is off-track and well behind other comparable countries. On the same day, NHS waiting lists have hit new highs, and the NHS in England has admitted it may not meet the prime minister’s pledge to reduce these before the next election.
“This is a watershed moment. IPPR research also shows that sickness is harming earnings, driving millions out of the labour market, and blocking economic justice across the country. On the flipside, these challenges represent opportunities – if the right policies, and political courage, can be found.
“If we want prosperity for all, we must deliver good health for all. We call on ministers to commit to a health equivalent of net-zero – a 30-year commitment to make the UK the healthiest country in the world. That means a bold agenda for NHS reform, but also putting in place the foundations of a healthy life: better housing, top quality education and good work.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Nearly half of older adults who left the workforce in 2020–21 ended up in relative poverty10/07/2023 10:20:00
New IFS research, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, shows that 48% of 50- to 70-year-olds who had recently left the workforce in 2020–21 ended up in relative poverty.
The King's Fund - Addiction to short-termism’ put NHS future at risk, warn think tanks07/07/2023 10:25:00
As the NHS turns 75, three major health and care research institutes have issued a stark warning that continued political short-termism will leave the NHS ‘unlikely to reach it’s centenary’.
IEA - New SFO boss has ‘big job ahead’06/07/2023 09:20:00
Dr James Forder, commented on Nick Ephgrave’s appointment as the new director of the Serious Fraud Office Academic and Research Director at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs and author of Fraud Focus: Is the Serious Fraud Office fit for purpose?
IPPR - Revealed: Disruption to NHS healthcare costing Brits their ‘lives and livelihoods’, report finds05/07/2023 15:20:00
As the NHS reaches its 75th birthday under tremendous strain, new IPPR research shows a large number of people are unable to get the care they need, with a direct adverse impact on millions of lives.
IFS - Even as they approach retirement, more than four in ten of those with a defined contribution pension do not know how they will access their savings03/07/2023 10:15:00
In a new IFS report, we look at how people plan to use these freedoms and what plans they have to access their pension pots.
Work Foundation - 1.3 million disabled workers trapped in insecure work in UK – and 430,000 want to work more hours03/07/2023 09:15:00
New research by the Work Foundation at Lancaster University reveals 1.3 million disabled workers are trapped in severely insecure work in the UK – and 430,000 say they want to work more hours.
Don’t follow Australia on vaping ban, says IEA expert23/06/2023 09:25:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Health Secretary Steve Barclay’s suggestion that the UK could learn lessons from Australia’s approach to vaping
Interest rate rise risks doing more harm than good, says IPPR22/06/2023 16:15:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that the Bank of England has increased its interest rates to 5 per cent.