‘Watershed moment’ as OBR recognises that growing sickness is among gravest fiscal risks faced by UK, says IPPR

Chris Thomas, Head of the IPPR’s landmark Commission on Health and Prosperity responded to the OBR’s Fiscal Risks and Sustainability Report

“Today, the OBR has concluded that better health is one of the clearest paths to prosperity in the UK – but that, through a decade of austerity, a global pandemic and an NHS crisis, the UK is off-track and well behind other comparable countries. On the same day, NHS waiting lists have hit new highs, and the NHS in England has admitted it may not meet the prime minister’s pledge to reduce these before the next election.

“This is a watershed moment. IPPR research also shows that sickness is harming earnings, driving millions out of the labour market, and blocking economic justice across the country. On the flipside, these challenges represent opportunities – if the right policies, and political courage, can be found.

“If we want prosperity for all, we must deliver good health for all. We call on ministers to commit to a health equivalent of net-zero – a 30-year commitment to make the UK the healthiest country in the world. That means a bold agenda for NHS reform, but also putting in place the foundations of a healthy life: better housing, top quality education and good work.”

Fiscal risks and long-term projections