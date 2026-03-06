CCW
|Printable version
WaterSure reforms extend bill support to thousands more households
More households struggling to keep a lid on rising water bills will see their costs capped under reforms to a scheme designed to help some of the most vulnerable customers.
CCW has today welcomed the biggest overhaul of WaterSure in over three decades as the UK Government revealed it will implement the majority of the recommendations put forward by our consumer body last year.
The scheme already caps the bills of more than 260,000 customers who are in receipt of certain benefit payments and have to use high amounts of water due to either a specific medical condition or having three or more children living at home.
Under the reforms the eligibility criteria will be expanded to include disability benefits, extending help to tens of thousands more households.
The changes will also alter the way the price cap is determined, with most of the existing recipients seeing further savings of up to £100.
CCW has played a leading role in shaping the reforms having carried out a review of WaterSure and submitted recommendations to government early in 2025.
Reacting to the announcement, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
We’re delighted the UK Government is taking forward the majority of the changes CCWrecommended as part of our review of the WaterSure scheme.
These improvements will bring peace of mind to tens of thousands more customers whose circumstances mean they have no choice but to use a significant amount of water for essential needs.
Many households are grappling with rising water bills, and these reforms will help relieve some of that pressure through extending support to more of the most vulnerable customers and also increasing the value of that financial assistance, in many cases.
WaterSure is just one of the ways households can receive financial support with their water bill. Our Help with Bills page is packed with advice and tools to help you save money
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/watersure-reforms-extend-bill-support-to-thousands-more-households/
Latest News from
CCW
Customers challenge South East Water bosses at launch of new Water Voice consumer panels05/02/2026 14:30:00
Customers demanded answers from South East Water bosses over the company’s handling of water supply disruption at the first meeting of a powerful new set of government-backed consumer panels.
Fairer and consistent support needed to help households combat more water bill rises29/01/2026 16:10:00
A fresh wave of water bill rises strengthens the case for fairer and more consistent support for struggling customers, who are still trying to absorb the impact of the previous unprecedented increase.
CCW responds to Ofwat’s investigation into South East Water16/01/2026 09:10:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has backed regulator Ofwat’s decision to launch an investigation into whether South East Water has complied with its licence.
CCW backs proposals to strengthen protections for customers in Wales19/12/2025 15:20:00
Proposals to strengthen protections for customers in Wales when they receive poor service from their water company have received the backing of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).
Ensuring water company support flows to where it is needed most12/12/2025 09:25:00
Access to essentials like water and sewerage services should never be a struggle, especially for those who need extra support. That’s why, in June this year, water companies published their final vulnerability strategies, setting out how they plan to help customers who need additional assistance. But how well are these strategies working in practice?
2m households secure lower bills through water companies’ social tariffs13/11/2025 12:20:00
Around 2 million struggling households are receiving lower water bills through water companies’ social tariff schemes to combat rising prices, new figures reveal.
CCW statement on water companies’ environmental performance23/10/2025 14:15:00
Many customers will feel short-changed by water companies’ latest environmental performance, according to the Consumer Council for Water (CCW).