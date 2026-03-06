WaterSure reforms extend bill support to thousands more households

More households struggling to keep a lid on rising water bills will see their costs capped under reforms to a scheme designed to help some of the most vulnerable customers.

CCW has today welcomed the biggest overhaul of WaterSure in over three decades as the UK Government revealed it will implement the majority of the recommendations put forward by our consumer body last year.

The scheme already caps the bills of more than 260,000 customers who are in receipt of certain benefit payments and have to use high amounts of water due to either a specific medical condition or having three or more children living at home.

Under the reforms the eligibility criteria will be expanded to include disability benefits, extending help to tens of thousands more households.

The changes will also alter the way the price cap is determined, with most of the existing recipients seeing further savings of up to £100.

CCW has played a leading role in shaping the reforms having carried out a review of WaterSure and submitted recommendations to government early in 2025.

Reacting to the announcement, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:

We’re delighted the UK Government is taking forward the majority of the changes CCWrecommended as part of our review of the WaterSure scheme. These improvements will bring peace of mind to tens of thousands more customers whose circumstances mean they have no choice but to use a significant amount of water for essential needs. Many households are grappling with rising water bills, and these reforms will help relieve some of that pressure through extending support to more of the most vulnerable customers and also increasing the value of that financial assistance, in many cases.

WaterSure is just one of the ways households can receive financial support with their water bill.