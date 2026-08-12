Waterway vandalism puts lives at risk and worsens drought impacts

Environment Agency water control structures suffer repeated vandalism which puts lives at risk and worsens drought impacts. Public urged to report incidents.

The Environment Agency is urging the public to stop tampering with sluices, locks and other water control structures, after a rise in vandalism on its waterways this summer.

The warning comes as drought is declared in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

Damage to water infrastructure is making it harder to manage already low water levels and is putting people at risk.

Tampering lowers water levels, disrupts navigation, harms wildlife and habitats, and creates serious safety hazards.

Ashton Lock, near Oundle, has been one of the worst-hit sites. Vandals damaged its winding wheel, forcing its removal for repair. A temporary fix was fitted, then stolen. The lock’s guillotine gate, which controls water flow, was then tampered with too, draining water needed for wildlife and navigation.

In a separate incident at the same lock, people took a life buoy and its rope from a safety station, used the rope to tie open the lock’s doors, then wound up the guillotine gate, draining water upstream. This has happened repeatedly and has been reported to the police.

Elsewhere, people have tried to break into control panel boxes, climbed on guillotine gates and jumped into locks where there are hidden hazards due to the infrastructure, putting themselves at serious risk.

A common problem on the River Nene is people manually winding up lock paddles which then drain the stretch of river above. The worst-affected stretch is between Upper and Lower Barnwell locks, home to Oundle Marina, where some residents live aboard their boats.

Water levels there drop quickly and, during drought, can take a long time to recover.

People have also been reported climbing onto or breaking into weed-cutting boats left on the riverbank during maintenance.

Ben Thornely, Area Manager for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

We are disgusted with the level of vandalism we are experiencing at our vital water control structures. This puts lives in danger and has big implications for wildlife and navigation during drought. If you witness vandalism or antisocial behaviour at our assets please report it to the police and to us on 0800 807060.

The Environment Agency is taking action to protect its infrastructure, including placing volunteers at Great Ouse sites to discourage vandals, having CCTV at some locations with some linked to council control rooms with speakers, plus regular and additional safety inspections and more.

Other locations affected include, but are not limited to:

Northampton Town Lock

Whiston Lock

Billing Lock

Upper and Lower Wellingborough Locks

Irthlingborough Lock

Denford Lock

Nine Arches Mooring

Lower Barnwell Lock

Elton Lock *Alwalton Lock

Top tips for river safety:

Don’t jump or dive in as the depth may vary and there can be unseen hazards.

Don’t go in near weirs, locks, pipes and sluices. These and some other water features are often linked with strong currents.

Inland waters can be very cold, no matter how warm the weather. Those going into cold water can get cramp and experience breathing difficulties very quickly.

Keep a look out for boat traffic. Boaters, especially on larger vessels, can find it very hard to spot swimmers.

More information here: Respect The Water

Drought work being carried out in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire