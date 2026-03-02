Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
We strongly condemn Iranian strikes across the region: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given recently (28 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on The Middle East.
Colleagues, this is a fragile moment for the Middle East.
The United Kingdom played no role in the strikes against Iran.
But we are under no illusion about the nature of the Iranian regime.
The Iranian regime has murdered thousands of its own people simply for exercising their fundamental rights and freedoms.
Iran has repeatedly ignored calls to find a durable and acceptable solution to the nuclear issue, while continuing to destabilise the region through their support to proxies and partners.
We strongly condemn Iranian strikes across the region, including the attacks on a hotel in Dubai, the attack on Kuwait’s civilian airport, and attacks on civilian targets in Bahrain.
We extend our support and solidarity to all our partners – many of which are not parties to the conflict.
Regional stability remains a priority.
As my Prime Minister stated, UK forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people and regional partners, as the United Kingdom has done before, and in line with international law.
Reports of strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure are deeply alarming. The protection of civilians and full respect for international law is critical.
Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
That is why we, alongside our French and German partners, have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution.
We have always been clear that only a diplomatic solution can fully and sustainably address these threats.
We want to see the swiftest possible resolution that ensures security and stability for the region.
Iran must refrain from further strikes, and its appalling behaviour, to allow a path back to diplomacy.
We will continue to work with our partners to this end – in support of peace and security, and the protection of civilian life across the region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/westronglycondemn-iranian-strikes-across-the-region-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
