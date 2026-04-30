We are appalled by the deteriorating trajectory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (28 April 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

The United Kingdom strongly supports the important work of the Ad-Hoc Liaison Committee, and we welcome the constructive discussion that recently took place in Brussels.

Colleagues, as we’ve heard today, the region faces another period of crisis. But we must not be distracted from seizing this historic opportunity to implement the 20 Point Plan for Gaza, endorsed by this Council in resolution 2803, and map a pathway to realising a two state solution.

Sir Tony’s briefing set out how we can do that.

I will make three points.

First, it is vital that all parties fulfil their commitments, respect the ceasefire, and engage constructively to implement phase two of President Trump’s 20 Point Peace Plan.

We need a stable and phased security transition. This must include the demilitarisation of Hamas and other armed groups, deployment of the International Stabilisation Force alongside a Palestinian-led police force, and the withdrawal of the IDF.

The United Kingdom has been clear that Hamas can have no future in the governance of Gaza. We urge them to engage constructively with demilitarisation talks, which, as we’ve heard, are taking place right now.

We also need the right transitional governance arrangements in place.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the Palestinian Authority must work together to deliver for the Palestinian people’s immediate needs and support early recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Second, President, the humanitarian situation in Palestine remains grave.

The World Food Programme has warned that whilst famine has not returned to Gaza, the food and nutrition situation remains deeply concerning.

The UN reports that in the first quarter of this year, aid into Gaza from the UN and its humanitarian partners declined by 37 per cent compared to the previous 3 months.

This is not meeting the targets defined in the 20 Point Plan.

And the Government of Israel’s de-registration measures for international NGOs continue to constrict the humanitarian space for critical assistance.

This is unacceptable.

The UN, including UNRWA, and other humanitarian partners, must be able to operate unimpeded, with unrestricted entry and functioning crossings.

Israel must allow much-needed medical equipment, shelter items, and fuel in to support essential and lifesaving services.

And third, we are appalled by the deteriorating trajectory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Violence, including extremely troubling reports of sexual and gender-based violence, forced displacement, and illegal evictions, is surging.

According to OCHA, Israeli forces and settlers killed 33 Palestinians and injured 790 others in the first few months of this year alone.

And last week, two Palestinians, Jihad Abu Naim and Aws al-Naasan, were shot and killed by an Israeli settler in a school.

Aws was just 14 years old.

We deplore such egregious acts of settler violence.

The Israeli Government has rightly condemned this violence and launched an investigation.

But accountability for previous incidents has been severely lacking.

Condemnation alone is not enough; it must be translated into concrete steps to prevent attacks against Palestinians, ensure protection of civilians in line with International Law and ensure accountability where crimes have been committed.

We are also witnessing an unprecedented pace of illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank, as well as severe Israeli economic restrictions.

These must stop.

These actions undermine the 20 Point Plan and the very viability of the two state solution.

Mr President, we stand at a historic juncture.

We urge the parties to show courage, engage in good faith on the peace plan, and seize this opportunity for the benefit of Palestinians, Israelis, and the whole region.