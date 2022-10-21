Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
We are changing how you can access Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data
If you use the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1), you will need to switch to a new domain name.
The Food Standards Agency is updating the way you can access the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) application programming interface (API) version 1 (v1).
If you use FHRS API v1 you will need to switch over to the new domain name (api1-ratings.food.gov.uk). The rest of the existing URL structure will stay the same, the only change is to the domain name.
For example, if you currently use API v1 to receive data for the business type ‘schools/college/universities’, you could use the URL https://ratings.food.gov.uk/enhanced-search/en-GB/%5E/%5E/Relevance/784… (Opens in a new window).
This will change to https://api1-ratings.food.gov.uk/enhanced-search/en-GB/%5E/%5E/Relevanc… (Opens in a new window) .
Please note any bookmarks or links you have saved will need to be updated.
You can continue to access the API using the current domain (ratings.food.gov.uk) until March 2023.
We are making this change as part of our service infrastructure modernisation.
About the FHRS API v1
The application programming interface allows developers access to the underlying food hygiene rating data published at www.ratings.food.gov.uk (Opens in a new window).
Please email data@food.gov.uk if you have any queries.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/fhrs-api-v1-update
