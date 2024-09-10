Welsh Government
“We are committed to providing compassionate support for all those affected by suicide when they need it,” vows Minister
Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy has pledged to ensure compassionate support services are available for all those affected by suicide and bereavement when they need it.
To mark World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), the Welsh Government is launching a national advice service aimed at supporting all those affected by suicide, and new guidance for agencies and organisations.
Both the service and the guidance have been influenced by the needs and experiences of people living with bereavement by suicide in Wales.
It comes as the latest ONS data showed an increase in the number of deaths by suicides in Wales in 2023.
The new specialist National Advisory and Liaison Service will respond to all those exposed, affected, or bereaved by suicide and sudden unexplained deaths that could be a possible suicide.
It will ensure anyone in Wales who has been affected can receive immediate sensitive and compassionate support, including regular contact from a dedicated liaison officer for as long as needed, and support to access wider services.
The free and confidential support service is available to individuals and families and can be provided via phone, in person or by video call.
The Jac Lewis Foundation, a Welsh charity that has been providing a local service, has been commissioned by the Welsh Government to host the national service.
The new guidance is aimed at a range of “touch point” agencies and organisations, which consistently feature in people’s bereavement journeys following a sudden or unexplained death, including possible suicide.
These include first responders, mortuary and coroners’ offices, as well as GPs and primary care teams, employers and workplaces.
This guidance has been produced by engaging with individuals and agencies who work in the sector.
It is designed to ensure a more compassionate response, offering both practical and emotional support, at the different stages following a bereavement.
Mental Health and Early Years Minister Sarah Murphy visited Jac Lewis Foundation service in Swansea to see how it is supporting people.
She said:
Bereavement after suicide can be devastating and it is vital everyone affected can access compassionate support in their time of need.
The National Advisory and Liaison service will be an invaluable first port of call for those who have been affected by suicide and will provide vital support to individuals and families of all ages in Wales as they navigate their way through the process.
This guidance will help organisations better understand their role in supporting people bereaved or affected by suicide.
We want to ensure all those who are affected receive timely, compassionate and effective support where and when they need it.
Through the ongoing development and implementation of our suicide and self-harm prevention strategy we will explore what more can be done to prevent suicide in Wales.
Liz Thomas-Evans, chief executive officer of the Jac Lewis Foundation, said:
We are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to deliver the National Advisory and Liaison Service in Wales.
This service will ensure critical support is available to individuals and families throughout Wales who have been affected by suicide, working with other bereavement services to provide the essential support, guidance, and resources they need during their most difficult times.
We are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families, helping to build a more compassionate and supportive Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/we-are-committed-providing-compassionate-support-all-those-affected-suicide-when-they-need-it-vows
