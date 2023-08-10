“We are continuing to deliver for the public” – ICO publishes practice recommendations and enforcement notices on FOI

“One year on from publishing our new approach to enforcing people’s right to access public information, we have delivered more than double the action we had taken in the 17 years since FOI law came into force.

“Responding to Freedom of Information Act requests effectively and efficiently is important for maintaining transparency as well as the trust of the public.

“Senior leaders in all public authorities should look at what we are saying to their colleagues and make sure that their own organisation’s performance and processes comply with the law as the public rightly expect them to and that we will use our powers to enforce when needed.”

- Warren Seddon, Director of FOI & Transparency at the Information Commissioner’s Office