We are deeply concerned by the continued erosion of the rights of women, girls, and religious minorities in Afghanistan: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statementgiven yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

Let me begin by expressing our deep appreciation to UNAMA for their work, including their latest report, which highlights the fragile and deteriorating situation facing the people of Afghanistan.

Today I will focus on three critical issues: respect for rights, the need for de-escalation and humanitarian access and the importance of UNAMA and the UN-led multilateral process.

First, we are deeply concerned by the continued erosion of the rights of women, girls, and religious minorities, as Ms. Mehran has clearly and starkly illustrated today. The Taliban’s recent decrees further entrench gender inequality, limit access to justice, and formalise discriminatory practices that violate Afghanistan’s international obligations.

The United Kingdom strongly condemns these draconian and discriminatory measures and laws. We call on the Taliban to reverse these measures and to respect the fundamental freedoms of all Afghans, in line with international law.

Second, we reiterate our call for de-escalation and continued dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and for decisive action to be taken against any terrorist groups operating in and from Afghanistan.

The SRSG Gagnon, articulated clearly the many impacts of insecurity on the people of Afghanistan, including impeding humanitarian support.

Colleagues, an estimated 22 million people across the country require humanitarian support. Facing multiple vulnerabilities exacerbated by climate stressors. In this context we reiterate the importance of the safe, rapid, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance.

For our part, the UK has allocated over $200 million dollars in essential assistance in the last fiscal year. The year prior, UK assistance reached at least 2.7 million people, including 1.7 million women and girls.

We remain committed to ensuring women and girls make up at least half of those reached by UK aid. And we are working closely with partners to maintain women’s participation in aid delivery and to safeguard access to assistance, in spite of increasing restrictions.

Finally, as the Council continues its deliberations on UNAMA’s mandate, allow me to underscore our continued commitment to ensuring the UN’s continued presence on the ground.

The international community has been clear on the need for the Taliban to meet its obligations, and we call on them to engage constructively in the UN-led multilateral process, toward our collective goal of a stable Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours.