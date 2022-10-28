Welsh Government
|Printable version
“We are investing in the lives of those who need a helping hand,” says Social Justice Minister after meeting with care leavers benefitting from Basic Income pilot scheme
“We are investing in the lives of young people who need a helping hand to achieve their potential,” Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt has vowed after meeting with those taking part in a Basic Income pilot scheme in North Wales.
Launched in July, the scheme will see more than 500 people turning 18 and leaving care in Wales being offered £1600 each month (before tax) for two years to support them as they make the transition to adult life.
It is hoped the pilot will set care leavers on a path to live healthy, happy and fulfilling lives.
The £20 million pilot, which will run for three years, will be evaluated to carefully examine its effect on the lives of those involved.
In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, it is hoped the lessons learnt from the pilot scheme can benefit future generations to come by helping them overcome barriers they face starting adult life. This could benefit them and wider society.
After launching the scheme with the First Minister and Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt and the Deputy Minister met with a number of young people benefitting from the pilot at Conwy Business Centre earlier today (Friday, 28 October) as part of National Care Leavers Week.
It has been fantastic to hear about how the pilot scheme has already impacted the young lives of those taking part in it,” she said.
Our ambition for the scheme is that it will allow the young people who are benefitting to make their own choices, whether that means they are able to choose where they live, what jobs they can apply for, whether to continue studying or deciding to go and travel the world. The life choices of looked after children should not be determined by the circumstances of their childhood.
It is heartening to hear how many have already received support to take the first steps to achieve this and it puts them in good stead for the future.
She added:
We want them to have independence as they get older, and by giving them a helping hand as they start their adult life we can improve their chances of doing so.
By providing financial stability to a generation of young people facing huge barriers to reach their full potential, we are giving them the tools to overcome them and thrive.
Those taking part in the pilot will also receive individual advice and support to help them manage their finances and develop their financial and budgeting skills.
Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “It has been heartening to hear from the young people the impact the pilot scheme has had on their lives.
We’ve learnt a lot from meeting with them today and we appreciate them sharing their thoughts with us
We are committed to providing support to the most vulnerable in our society, many of whom have grown up without a support network through their formative years.
We hope this scheme, as well as the advice and information available to them through it, will give them the confidence and strong foundations to achieve their dreams.
Local authorities will play a key role in supporting them throughout the pilot. Voices from Care Cymru will also work with the young people to give them advice on wellbeing, education, employment and help them plan their future after the pilot.
Emma Phipps-Magill, of Voices from Care Cymru, also attended the meeting and said:
We have already seen the pilot have a positive impact on young care leavers as they adapt to having financial independence.
We are still at a very early stage of the pilot, but they have grasped the opportunity with both hands and have already made progress with many of their goals.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/we-are-investing-lives-those-who-need-helping-hand-says-social-justice-minister-after-meeting-care
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pay rise and new contract for GPs in Wales28/10/2022 15:25:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has announced a new contract agreement with GPs in Wales, which will deliver the most significant reform of the contract since 2004.
Wales Climate Week 202228/10/2022 14:05:00
Wales Climate Week is an annual event that brings together individuals, communities, environmental groups, academics, businesses and the public sector for important conversation on climate change.
Minister looks forward to ‘bright industrial future’ for site set to home new global rail centre28/10/2022 12:33:00
The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) has reached a major milestone with the formal acquisition of the former Nant Helen opencast site and Onllwyn Washery in South Wales from opencast mining company Celtic Energy, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething announced today.
Free digital platform is music to the ears of teachers and pupils28/10/2022 11:05:00
Every child and young person in Wales will have free access to a new bilingual digital music platform to help them discover their first musical notes.
Next three year plan launched to transform pharmacy in Wales27/10/2022 15:05:00
Updated goals for the pharmacy profession have been published today, as the transformation of pharmaceutical care in Wales continues.
Wales announces publicly-owned renewable energy developer26/10/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, yesterday announced a state-owned energy developer in response to energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing threats posed by the climate and nature emergencies.
Development Bank of Wales to offer Net Zero incentive26/10/2022 09:05:00
A new initiative designed to help businesses lower their carbon impact and save on energy bills will be accelerated and launched in the new year, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
New era of austerity threatens jobs, businesses and public services – Welsh Finance Minister25/10/2022 14:05:00
Wales is facing a new era of damaging austerity cuts because of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will warn today.
New vaccination plan to build on success of world-leading COVID-19 programme25/10/2022 11:05:00
Digital vaccination records and simplified booking systems are among some of the changes set out in a new plan to increase the take up of vaccinations across Wales.