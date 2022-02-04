We Are Lewisham: Borough kicks off year of culture

On Saturday 28 January, Lewisham launched the beginning of its London Borough of Culture programme called We Are Lewisham.

From venues to parks and street corners, the year-long programme will animate the borough with music, dance, debate, public art and more.

It is inspired by Lewisham’s rich history of activism and standing up for equality, with a call to action on the climate emergency and a celebration of Lewisham’s diverse communities.

What’s on

We Are Lewisham is created by and with the people of Lewisham. Among the upcoming programme of events, highlights include:

Photo: We Are Lewisham. Irie Dance Theatre. Credit Manuel Vason.

About London Borough of Culture

Introduced by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2017, the London Borough of Culture award is a competition that sees London’s 32 boroughs bid for more than £1m of funding to stage a programme of cultural events and initiatives.

The award brings Londoners together, putting culture at the heart of local communities and shining a light on the character and diversity of London’s boroughs.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said:

“Culture is our DNA and our London Borough of Culture programme has shown the power the arts have to inspire – bringing communities together and to celebrate world-class creativity right on their doorsteps. “Lewisham’s ambitious programme will show how culture can empower communities to pursue positive change. It is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the talent, innovation and artistry that can be found across our capital and will be a very exciting year for its residents, Londoners and visitors alike.”

We Are Lewisham is jointly led by Lewisham Council and the Albany.

Photo: We Are Lewisham. Sounds Like Chaos. Credit Manuel Vason.