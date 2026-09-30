Welsh Government
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“We are taking practical action now to back Wales’ sporting ambitions” – Sports Minister
Welsh Government announces extra £2million investment in sport facilities across the country.
A further £2million investment is being made into sport in Wales to fund a range of projects and organisations, including part of a multi-million pound cycling facility ahead of the Tour de France coming to Wales next year.
This additional funding by Welsh Government - via Sport Wales who distribute funding on their behalf - will bring the total capital to £13million for 2026 to 2027.
The projects being supported across the country include:
- A closed-road cycling circuit in Cardiff - part of a multi-million pound project ahead of the Tour de France - providing a lasting legacy for the city. The multi-functional circuit will support club training sessions, schools use, community sessions, events and competitions, coaching and workforce development, and pay-and-ride activity.
- A project with Swim Wales to fund "pool pods" at a minimum of 6 swimming pools across Wales. These mezzanine floor-type installations give easier and more discreet access to and from pools for disabled people and older adults.
- The Energy Savings Grant scheme - which has been oversubscribed in its previous two rounds of applications - will receive a further allocation to enable Sport Wales to fund multiple more projects across many types of sports and facilities.
- Plans are under way to upgrade the existing floodlights at Carmarthen Park Velodrome to LED, and to add new lighting columns to the crowns of both bends.
- An artificial pitch project is being supported, helping bring forward plans to improve community sporting provision.
Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, said:
Since taking up this portfolio, I have been clear that culture, heritage and sport are an essential part of national life. They shape who we are as a nation, and this government recognises their unique power to unlock Wales's economic potential, sustain vibrant and cohesive communities and promote the wellbeing of our people. That is why we are taking practical action now to back Wales’ sporting ambition with investment.
We have committed a further £2million for sport, taking our total capital investment in 2026 to 2027 to £13million. This is not simply additional money against old plans. It reflects a deliberate choice to reprioritise capital funding towards the projects that will deliver the biggest impact.
Brian Davies, CEO of Sport Wales, who will deliver the funds to project and organisations, said:
We really welcome this additional investment from Welsh Government, which will help create and improve opportunities for people across Wales to get active, participate in sport and enjoy the benefits that brings to their health and wellbeing.
These projects are often about more than just the facility itself. They create places where communities can come together and where more people can take part, regardless of age, ability or background.
We thank Welsh Government for its continued support and look forward to working with partners across Wales to ensure these investments deliver lasting benefits for communities, participants and the wider sporting system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/we-are-taking-practical-action-now-back-wales-sporting-ambitions-sports-minister
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