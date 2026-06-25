Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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We call on all parties to cease grave violations against children and to comply fully with their obligations under international law: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Children in Armed Conflict.
First, the scale of grave violations and abuses against children in armed conflict remains deeply shocking.
The 9,465 grave violations against children, attributed to Israeli armed and security forces, are utterly unacceptable, as are the grave violations against Israeli children.
The impact of the conflict in Gaza on children is a moral outrage.
It is also deeply concerning that hundreds of Palestinian children remain in Israeli detention, many reportedly without charge, for months.
In Sudan, millions of children are displaced, out of school, and facing violence amid a deteriorating humanitarian crisis.
In Ukraine, Russia continues its attacks against civilians, including children, against critical infrastructure, and refuses to return over 20,000 forcibly deported Ukrainian children.
We call on all parties to cease grave violations against children and to comply fully with their obligations under international law.
Second, protecting education is critical.
Attacks on schools deny children their right to education and expose them to heightened risks, including recruitment and exploitation.
The United Kingdom is proud to support Education Cannot Wait and the Global Partnership for Education, providing millions of children with critical education and psychosocial support.
We call on all parties to refrain from deliberate or indiscriminate attacks on schools and to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration.
And we call on those who have yet to endorse it to do so.
Third, tackling sexual violence against children in conflict, which disproportionately affects girls, is essential.
From South Sudan, to DRC, to Haiti, sexual violence is being used as a tactic of war alongside other grave violations.
This causes children long-term physical and psychosocial harm.
The United Kingdom will continue to champion the rights of child survivors, child witnesses, and children born of rape in war.
Improving prevention and protection of children from sexual violence is critical, as is delivering survivor-centred responses.
Perpetrators of sexual violence should be held to account.
Madam President, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in our commitment to the Children and Armed Conflict mandate.
We call on all listed parties to engage constructively with the United Nations and the Special Representative to agree and implement action plans in order to end and prevent further grave violations against children.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-call-on-all-parties-to-cease-grave-violations-against-children-and-to-comply-fully-with-their-obligations-under-international-law-uk-statement-at-t
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