We call on the transitional government of South Sudan to cooperate fully with UNMISS: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.

As we have heard today, ongoing violence continues to displace civilians and to deepen an already acute humanitarian crisis.

Women and girls continue to bear the brunt, including through conflict-related sexual violence.

First, the United Kingdom reiterates the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the political process.

We urge all parties to use this immediate period to engage in genuine and inclusive dialogue.

We welcome the work of AU Special Envoy President Kikwete, and the close cooperation between the UN, the AU, and IGAD in support of peace and dialogue.

Second, any elections must strengthen, not undermine, peace and stability.

The South Sudanese people should be able to choose their representatives, and hold them to account.

But this can only happen through elections that are credible, peaceful, and inclusive, or they risk a return to conflict.

That means the conditions envisaged in the 2018 peace agreement must be in place, including sufficient political space, security, and inclusive participation.

An election in which major parties cannot participate freely would serve neither democracy nor peace.

Third, public resources must be managed responsibly, transparently, and in the interests of the South Sudanese people.

Essential services remain severely underfunded.

The consequences are felt most acutely by ordinary South Sudanese: just 2 per cent of the national budget is currently spent on health and education.

Functioning services, particularly healthcare, are increasingly critical as the risk grows of Ebola spreading into South Sudan.

Finally, UNMISS continues to play a critical role in supporting peace and stability.

The Mission provides a vital source of protection and support: helping to prevent and respond to intercommunal violence, maintaining a protective presence in areas at risk of conflict, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and supporting vital dialogue between communities.

We call on the transitional government of South Sudan to cooperate fully with the Mission, and to ensure it can carry out its mandate freely and without obstruction.

President, the people of South Sudan deserve a future defined not by violence and instability, but by peace, dignity, and accountable governance.