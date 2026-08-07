Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
We call on the transitional government of South Sudan to cooperate fully with UNMISS: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.
As we have heard today, ongoing violence continues to displace civilians and to deepen an already acute humanitarian crisis.
Women and girls continue to bear the brunt, including through conflict-related sexual violence.
First, the United Kingdom reiterates the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the political process.
We urge all parties to use this immediate period to engage in genuine and inclusive dialogue.
We welcome the work of AU Special Envoy President Kikwete, and the close cooperation between the UN, the AU, and IGAD in support of peace and dialogue.
Second, any elections must strengthen, not undermine, peace and stability.
The South Sudanese people should be able to choose their representatives, and hold them to account.
But this can only happen through elections that are credible, peaceful, and inclusive, or they risk a return to conflict.
That means the conditions envisaged in the 2018 peace agreement must be in place, including sufficient political space, security, and inclusive participation.
An election in which major parties cannot participate freely would serve neither democracy nor peace.
Third, public resources must be managed responsibly, transparently, and in the interests of the South Sudanese people.
Essential services remain severely underfunded.
The consequences are felt most acutely by ordinary South Sudanese: just 2 per cent of the national budget is currently spent on health and education.
Functioning services, particularly healthcare, are increasingly critical as the risk grows of Ebola spreading into South Sudan.
Finally, UNMISS continues to play a critical role in supporting peace and stability.
The Mission provides a vital source of protection and support: helping to prevent and respond to intercommunal violence, maintaining a protective presence in areas at risk of conflict, facilitating humanitarian assistance, and supporting vital dialogue between communities.
We call on the transitional government of South Sudan to cooperate fully with the Mission, and to ensure it can carry out its mandate freely and without obstruction.
President, the people of South Sudan deserve a future defined not by violence and instability, but by peace, dignity, and accountable governance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-call-on-the-transitional-government-of-south-sudan-to-cooperate-fully-with-unmiss-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
18th anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of Georgia: Joint Statement07/08/2026 14:10:00
The UK has joined France, Germany and Italy in condemning Russia’s ongoing activities in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
UK continues crackdown on Russia with tough new sanctions06/08/2026 16:10:00
The UK government continues to demonstrate unwavering support for Ukraine as Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband unleashes his first major Russia sanctions package.
The United Kingdom remains resolute in our commitment to working with partners to combat terrorism in all its forms: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/08/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
Time is not on Russia's side: UK statement to the OSCE30/07/2026 16:20:00
Senior Military Advisor, Col Joby Rimmer, yesterday marked the close of the trimester by condemning Russia's continued war against Ukraine, its drone incursions into Romanian airspace and the strike on Latvia's Consulate in Sloviansk, and reaffirms the UK's ironclad support for Ukraine.
Russia’s history of disregarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours: UK statement to the OSCE30/07/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland argued that Russia’s war against Ukraine reflects a long-standing pattern of challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring states.
Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and France on Wildfires and Action on Climate Change30/07/2026 10:15:00
The UK and France committed to strengthening cooperation to anticipate, prevent and respond to climate-related risks, particularly wildfires, and called for greater international action to tackle climate change and build resilience.
Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Kingdom of Spain on Wildfires and Action on Climate Change30/07/2026 09:15:00
The UK and Spain agreed that the climate crisis is an urgent policy priority and committed to co-leading the green transition, strengthening clean energy cooperation and advancing international climate action.
FCDO statement on democratic governance, civic space and human rights in Nicaragua29/07/2026 10:25:00
An FCDO statement on recent declarations by the Nicaraguan authorities about elections.