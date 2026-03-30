‘We can act confidently if we understand uncertainty,’ – How weather and climate intelligence informs vital decision making

We all know the importance of weather forecasts to our everyday lives. But what about those who use this information to protect vital infrastructure, gain efficiencies or even inform crucial decisions at home and abroad?

Technology, weather and climate information was under the microscope during the Met Office in the Cloud Tech Event held in London earlier this month, where leaders from across government and industry joined together to share expertise and forge a path forward for truly impactful weather and climate information. The event showcased how cloud technology, AI and advanced modelling are transforming the way weather and climate services are delivered.

Resilience when it matters most

During a lively session focused on how technology, AI and people are coming together to inform the most important decisions, the Royal Navy’s Captain Bryan McCavour MBE, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff Information Officer in Navy Digital, shared how assured meteorological and geospatial information is foundational to the Navy’s ability to operate and fight effectively.

He added: “Environmental data underpins resilience not just for defence, but across the UK. It’s not only about enabling operations overseas; it’s about ensuring our infrastructure and services at home can cope with changing conditions.

“Weather intelligence helps us understand how to keep essential systems running – from energy to transport and communications.”

Resilience was a key theme of the session, but that shouldn’t be confused with complacency or a static environment. Increasingly, new technology and innovation, including the influence of AI, is forging a path forward to potentially game-changing developments for weather and climate information available for users.

“Meteorological and geospatial intelligence sits at the centre of how we plan and position assets to defend the infrastructure and systems the country relies on and deter potential adversaries,” said Bryan.

Looking ahead, Met Office Director of Services Richard Bevan added: “AI will accelerate decision-making, but human judgement remains essential. Environmental data, when fused with other sources, creates a richer and more actionable understanding of the operational environment.”

Marginal gains bring big rewards for some

While weather and climate intelligence helps inform some of the grandest decisions on infrastructure or defence, it also plays a vital role in efficiency and smooth-running of operations around the world.

Aviation company AVTECH, who provide products and services for efficient flight decision-making, provide just one example of weather data being used effectively.

Using Met Office data, AVTECH provide the expertise for airlines to plot efficient routes through the sky, avoiding headwinds and turbulence, saving fuel and carbon emissions, and ultimately saving money.

“Even tiny improvements in flight efficiency add up,” said Philip Nordfeldt, Chief Commercial Officer at AVTECH.

“A single decision by a pilot can help avoid headwinds, reduce turbulence and cut fuel burn. The future of aviation will be shaped by many small optimisations rather than one big leap, and accurate weather data underpins them all.”

The role of the Met Office

Met Office Services Director Richard Bevan also offered his expertise to the panel, sharing detailed information on how the organisation is increasingly working directly with customers to offer bespoke solutions based on trustworthy data.

Richard said: “Our focus is enabling better decisions – combining high-quality data with the expertise needed to interpret it in context.

“We’re effectively a decision-enablement organisation, using a combination of data and expert meteorological knowledge. Different users need different volumes and types of data and technology now allows us to tailor what we deliver so it fits the needs of each customer.”

The session was a vibrant discussion on how data and technology can inform human decision making, though the influence of AI in the coming years was a key topic.

Looking ahead, Richard said: “AI can cut through the simple tasks and help people get to the important decisions faster – but it works best when paired with expert insight.”

The discussion reinforced the growing importance of trusted environmental intelligence as organisations across the UK prepare for a more complex, data rich future.

The speakers were talking at Met Office in the Cloud; a technology event bringing together leaders from across industry and government.

About this blog

This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.