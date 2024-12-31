We condemn the Houthis’ reckless missile attacks on Israel: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.

President, the UK is deeply alarmed by the Houthis’ continued missile and UAV attacks against Israel and their ongoing targeting of international shipping in the Red Sea.

We strongly condemn these actions, these reckless actions, and call on the Houthis to stop immediately. There is no justification for these attacks.

Houthi aggression not only risks regional escalation, but it is also making worse the already dire humanitarian and economic conditions inside Yemen.

A comprehensive and inclusive political settlement remains the best route to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Yemen.

We are also clear on the role of Iran in fuelling this escalation. Its longstanding financial and military support to the Houthis has enabled and exacerbated Houthi aggression. Iran bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies, and it must cease its illegal activity which is destabilising the region and threatening international peace and stability.

President, the UK reiterates its support for Israel’s right to self-defence in the face of Houthi attacks. However, Israeli action must be consistent with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

We are concerned by Israeli strikes on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure, including the recent attack on Sana’a airport which injured a UNHAS crew member and endangered the Director-General of the World Health Organisation and his team. Let me be clear, humanitarians must be able to carry out their important work safely and securely.

Director-General Tedros was in Yemen to address the ongoing unlawful detention of humanitarian, NGO and diplomatic staff by the Houthis. We are grateful to him and his team for their efforts and we call on the Houthis to now fulfil their commitments and immediately and unconditionally release all the detainees.

Finally, I reiterate the UK’s call for de-escalation and underline our commitment to ending the conflict in the region. Further bloodshed and suffering are in no one’s interests.

We must break the cycle of violence and deliver long-awaited peace and security for the people of the region.