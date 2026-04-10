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We continue to call on Kosovo and Serbia to resolve outstanding disagreements through the EU-facilitated Dialogue: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Kosovo.
The UK remains committed to supporting Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic path and development as an inclusive and multi-ethnic democracy.
As one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo’s independence, we encourage those Member States who have not yet done so to join the majority.
As the International Court of Justice made clear in its 2010 Advisory Opinion, Kosovo’s declaration of independence was not a violation of international law.
Recognition is essential for long-term stability and for unlocking Kosovo’s full potential.
We commend the peaceful conduct of the municipal and legislative elections last year, including Kosovo-Serb participation, and welcome the formation of the government.
We encourage swift progress towards the election of a President, in line with Kosovo’s Constitution.
The return of Kosovo-Serb mayors to Serb-majority municipalities in northern Kosovo is another welcome step.
We encourage them to focus on practical governance, working constructively with central institutions, and responding to the needs of all their constituents.
We continue to call on Kosovo and Serbia to implement existing agreements and resolve outstanding disagreements through the EU-facilitated Dialogue.
We welcome the establishment of the Joint Commission on Missing Persons and the EU-facilitated agreement on implementation of the Law on Foreigners, as constructive steps towards building trust and supporting stability.
More than two years on from the Banjska attack, we reiterate our call on Serbia to play its part in reducing tensions and bringing those responsible to justice, including Milan Radoičić.
We also call for accountability for the attacks against KFOR and Kosovo Police personnel in May 2023.
Finally, with growing pressure on UN budgets, resources must be directed where they deliver the greatest impact.
Conditions on the ground in Kosovo are unrecognisable from 1999.
We welcome efforts to improve the balance and focus of UNMIK reporting, and we encourage continued clarity on the Mission’s core purpose, focusing on drivers of conflict and instability.
A strategic review of UNMIK’s role, responsibilities, and funding is overdue.
The proposed 8.6% budget reduction, recommended by the Civilian Staffing Review, must deliver real efficiencies and help ensure UNMIK is agile, efficient, and fit for purpose.
I would like to end by expressing the UK’s gratitude to the Special Representative, Peter Due, and all Mission staff who have contributed to UNMIK’s work.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-continue-to-call-on-kosovo-and-serbia-to-resolve-outstanding-disagreements-through-the-eu-facilitated-dialogue-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-coun
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