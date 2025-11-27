We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue working with the Court to ensure those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (25 November 2025) by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.

I would like to make three points.

First, the United Kingdom welcomes the progress reported by the Office of the Prosecutor in pursuing its mandate under resolution 1970.

We welcome the significant steps taken across all four investigative tracks during this reporting period.

This progress is reflected in the anticipated surrender of Mr Khaled El Hishri to the Court following his arrest in Germany. Such a surrender would constitute a significant landmark in the Court’s consideration of this situation.

Second, we welcome the recent positive and enhanced cooperation by the Libyan authorities, as highlighted in the Office of the Prosecutor’s report.

This progress is encouraging and demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained cooperation in pursuit of justice.

Continued engagement will be essential to turn these commitments into concrete results.

We encourage the Libyan authorities to continue to build on this momentum by working with the Court to ensure that those subject to ICC warrants are surrendered, so that justice can be delivered for victims.

Third, we note that this progress has been achieved despite significant challenges facing the Court.

It is essential that the Court can carry out the mandate entrusted to it by the Council without interference.

We call on all States to respect and support the Court’s work.

The UK reiterates its support for the ICC and its independence, and we call on States to meet their relevant obligations under resolution 1970.

Madam President, accountability remains essential to stability in Libya.

The progress reported today is encouraging, but continued cooperation remains critical.

The United Kingdom stands firmly behind the Court in its efforts to deliver justice for the Libyan people.