The First Minister Eluned Morgan has set out her priorities for the Welsh Government.

In a statement to the Senedd yesterday, at the start of the autumn session, the First Minister committed to driving forward progress across 4 key areas:

‘Iechyd da’ – A Healthier Wales – cutting NHS waiting times, including for mental health; improving access to social care and services for women’s health

Green jobs and growth – creating green jobs that tackle the climate crisis and restore nature, while making families better off; accelerating planning decisions to grow the Welsh economy

Opportunity for every family – boosting standards in schools and colleges and providing more homes for social rent, ensuring every family has the chance to succeed

Connecting communities – transforming our railways and delivering a better bus network; fixing our roads and empowering local communities to make choices on 20mph.

The First Minister yesterday said: