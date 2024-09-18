Welsh Government
"We have listened, we have learned and we will deliver” - FM announces Welsh Government priorities
The First Minister Eluned Morgan has set out her priorities for the Welsh Government.
In a statement to the Senedd yesterday, at the start of the autumn session, the First Minister committed to driving forward progress across 4 key areas:
- ‘Iechyd da’ – A Healthier Wales – cutting NHS waiting times, including for mental health; improving access to social care and services for women’s health
- Green jobs and growth – creating green jobs that tackle the climate crisis and restore nature, while making families better off; accelerating planning decisions to grow the Welsh economy
- Opportunity for every family – boosting standards in schools and colleges and providing more homes for social rent, ensuring every family has the chance to succeed
- Connecting communities – transforming our railways and delivering a better bus network; fixing our roads and empowering local communities to make choices on 20mph.
The First Minister yesterday said:
Over the summer, I’ve spoken with hundreds of people in every corner of Wales. I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their hopes, concerns and opinions with me and with my colleagues, whether online or in person.
Health and social care, particularly addressing those long waiting times for treatment, are the top priorities. There’s also a strong desire for us to make faster progress on improving education standards, and in creating jobs and growing the economy over the next 18 months. There is also still real concern around the roll-out of the 20mph speed limits and a desire to see changes on specific roads.
Delivery, accountability and improved productivity will be the watchwords of my government. Making things happen on the people’s priorities, including more transparency and visibility for the public, so taxpayers know where things are going well and where there is room for improvement.
By focusing on the priorities of the people of Wales, we will build a nation where everybody feels valued, respected and heard.
We have listened, we have learned and we will deliver.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/we-have-listened-we-have-learned-and-we-will-deliver-fm-announces-welsh-government-priorities
