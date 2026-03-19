Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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We must do all we can to maintain momentum towards a more stable and secure future for the Syrian people: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
I will make three points.
First, the current conflict in the region is having a profound impact on neighbouring countries.
Iran’s reckless attacks threaten to escalate the conflict and further disrupt supply chains and economic security.
As we’ve heard, the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel is also exacerbating humanitarian vulnerability and displacing tens of thousands into Syria, many of them women and children.
This adds to an already difficult humanitarian situation and places further strain on fragile services.
My Foreign Secretary has underlined the UK’s grave concern at the developing conflict and called for de-escalation.
The UK has announced $20 million in emergency humanitarian support across the region, half of which will support organisations in Lebanon.
In Syria, we have released an additional $650,000 to support those impacted by the crisis, including vulnerable women and girls.
Second, Mr President, the UK welcomes continued progress on implementing the agreement between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces.
I want to pay tribute to the work of the US and you personally, Mr President, in brokering this agreement.
Ongoing security co-operation, initial appointments of SDF officials to Government posts, and the return of Kurdish families to areas of Afrin are vital steps that build confidence and pave the way towards a stable and unified Syria.
Elections in Raqqa Governorate are a further positive sign and an important step towards developing a representative and inclusive Syrian political system.
We hope to see further momentum maintained and resolution of outstanding issues, including prisoner exchanges and military integration.
And third, I welcome the efforts of Deputy Special Envoy Cardone to renew and strengthen the UN’s relationship with the Government of Syria.
The Envoy’s Office plays an important role in coordinating the UN’s support to Syria’s recovery.
We hope to see its relocation to Damascus in the near future to better enable UN support on the ground.
We encourage the UN and the Syrian Government to work constructively towards this goal.
Colleagues, 15 years since the initial uprising against Assad and 15 months since his ousting, we continue to see genuine and historic progress in Syria.
We must do all we can to maintain momentum towards a more stable and secure future for the Syrian people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-must-do-all-we-can-to-maintain-momentum-towards-a-more-stable-and-secure-future-for-the-syrian-people-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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