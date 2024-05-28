Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
We must fundamentally change the way we think about Artificial Intelligence
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee publishes the last report of the 2019-24 Parliament, for its inquiry into the governance of Artificial Intelligence, examining domestic and international developments in the governance and regulation of AI since its August 2023 interim Report.
- Read the Full Report (HTML)
- Read the Full Report (PDF)
- Read the Report Summary
- Read all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
The conclusions and recommendations of this report apply to whoever is in Government after the General Election. The Committee says that the current sectoral approach to regulation is right but the next Government should be ready to legislate on AI if it encounters gaps in the powers of any of the regulators to deal with the public interest in this fast developing field.
The Committee revisits the Twelve Challenges of AI Governance set out in that interim Report with suggestions for how they might be addressed by policymakers. It identifies perhaps the most far-reaching challenge of AI as the way it can operate as a ‘black box’: the basis of and reasoning for its output may be unknowable, but it may nevertheless have very strong, and better than human, predictive powers.
In the face of that overarching challenge, the Committee says that if the chain of reasoning cannot be viewed there must be stronger testing of the outputs of AI models, as a means to assess their power and acuity.
The report raises concern at suggestions the new AI Safety Institute has been unable to access some developers’ models to perform the pre-deployment safety testing that was intended to be a major focus of its work. The Committee calls on the next Government to identify any developers that refused pre-access to their models — in contravention of the agreement at the November 2023 Summit at Bletchley Park— and name them and report their justification for refusing.
The Committee concludes that in a world in which AI developers command can vast resources, UK regulators must be equipped to hold them to account. The £10 million announced to support the UK’s sectoral regulators, particularly Ofcom, as they respond to the growing prevalence of AI in the private and public sectors will be “clearly insufficient to meet the challenge, particularly when compared to even the UK revenues of leading AI developers”.
Chair's comments
Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee Rt Hon Greg Clark MP said:
“The overarching 'black box' challenge of some AI models means we will need to change the way we think about assessing the technology. Biases may not be detectable in the construction of models, so there will need to be a bigger emphasis on testing the outputs of model to see if they have unacceptable consequences.
“The Bletchley Park Summit resulted in an agreement that developers would submit new models to the AI Safety Institute. We are calling for the next government to publicly name any AI developers who do not submit their models for pre-deployment safety testing. It is right to work through existing regulators, but the next government should stand ready to legislate quickly if it turns out that any of the many regulators lack the statutory powers to be effective. We are worried that UK regulators are under-resourced compared to the finance that major developers can command.
“The current Government has been active and forward-looking on AI and has amassed a talented group of expert advisers in Whitehall. Important challenges await the next administration and in this, the Committee’s final substantive report of this Parliament, we set out an agenda that the new Government should follow to attain the transformational benefits of AI while safeguarding hard-won public protections.”
Further information
- Inquiry: Governnance of artificial intelligence (AI)
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/135/science-innovation-and-technology-committee/news/201764/we-must-fundamentally-change-the-way-we-think-about-artificial-intelligence/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Stronger guidance and controls needed to protect children from screen time, Education Committee finds28/05/2024 11:25:00
For young children, the benefits of screen time are significantly outweighed by the risks, a report by the Education Committee has found.
Grid connections and storage issues must be addressed to decarbonise the economy, MPs find27/05/2024 11:10:00
Slow grid connections and a lack of clear plans for energy storage have to be fixed to enable electrification of the UK energy system or risk net zero goals not being met, a committee of MPs has found.
MPs caution against abandoning the Census, until Government addresses long-standing failures around data-sharing24/05/2024 16:25:00
The Census should not be abandoned before officials address long-standing barriers to the sharing of data for statistical and research purposes, MPs say today.
Decades-long fights for justice remain a risk without broad 'duty of candour' and enhanced legal support for families - human rights committee warns24/05/2024 15:25:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has called on the Government to go further in improving how the state responds to major tragedies. Human rights law requires effective investigations to be carried out into deaths where the state may have been at fault. The Committee calls for stronger measures to require openness from public bodies, and more support for victims’ families to overcome an imbalance in legal support during inquests.
Legal Aid: Govt lacks understanding of costs and benefits of reforms, PAC warns24/05/2024 14:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published its report scrutinising value for money from legal aid.
Levelling Up Committee publishes Disabled people in the housing sector report24/05/2024 13:30:00
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has today published the report for its inquiry on disabled people in the housing sector.
Delivering effective financial education – Education Committee publishes report22/05/2024 16:15:00
Ten years after financial education was added to the national curriculum, a new Education Committee report calls on the Government to bolster the subject in primary and secondary schools and at post-16 level.
WEC calls on Government to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register21/05/2024 11:15:00
Ministers need to investigate why eligible people are not on the learning disability register and take urgent action to increase registration, including through an awareness raising campaign, the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has warned.
The conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood17/05/2024 14:20:00
The Conduct Committee has published a report on the conduct of Lord Ranger of Northwood (Kulveer Ranger). Annexed to the Committee’s report is a separate report by the independent Commissioner for Standards, which finds that Lord Ranger of Northwood breached the prohibition in paragraph 19 of the Code of Conduct on bullying and harassment.