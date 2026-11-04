“We must keep up the pressure”: Environment Secretary forms new Waste Crime Crackdown Group

Ministers, police, Mayors and local authorities join forces to target organised waste crime

The net is closing on the criminal gangs behind illegal dumping, as Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle today (4 November 2026) brings police, regulators and local leaders together to step up enforcement against waste crime.

The new Waste Crime Crackdown Group will drive forward action by identifying the weaknesses in the waste system that criminals exploit and removing blockers for change. They share one aim: to shut down the organised waste gangs.

Illegal waste sites are a stark example of what happens when enforcement fails and criminals are allowed to exploit weakness in the system, leaving communities to pay the price.

The Prime Minister has been clear that this must be reversed, with a crackdown on criminal activity to ensure the waste system works for the communities it is supposed to serve.

At the first meeting, members will discuss ramping up enforcement against the gangs profiting from illegal dumping and improving how they share intelligence. The Secretary of State will ask the Group to examine where enforcement powers can go further to leave no stone unturned in shutting down criminal organisations.

Enforcement is already getting tougher, as since April this year already 36 arrests have been made, with prosecutions, investigations and raids taking place across the country.

EA officers are using more drones to hunt down criminals, while Mayors are being given a bigger role in tackling waste crime in their area and fines have increased for those who dump illegally.

The illegal sites at Kidlington and Hoad’s Wood have also been completely cleared and police have arrested suspects while investigations continue.

Environment Secretary, Dame Angela Eagle said:

For too long communities have been left to live with the consequences of waste crime. I am changing that. Our tougher enforcement is already showing results with arrests ramping up. But these are organised criminals and we must keep up the pressure to disrupt their operations. The new Waste Crime Crackdown Group brings police and industry leaders together to share intelligence and close every loophole. Our message to criminals is clear: we’re closing in.

Philip Duffy, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, said:

Getting organised criminals out of our waste system needs everyone to work together: police, regulators and local government. By sharing more intelligence, we can stop criminals getting their hands on waste in the first place. In recent months we have toughened our approach and it’s paying off already, with more than 30 arrests, assets seized and permits stripped from unscrupulous operators. With loopholes tightened, new powers and financial support from the Government, we are working closely through this Group to make a real difference to communities affected by waste crime.

The government has taken significant action to tackle waste crime, such as:

ensuring rogue actors who dump waste illegally or fail to treat it correctly face fines of up to £5,000.

planning to give Environment Agency powers to confiscate cash, cars, houses and other assets bought with the proceeds of waste crime.

tightening Waste Permit Exemptions so only low-risk waste activities can benefit.

Work continues to clear some of the country’s other most egregious illegal waste sites, including Bolton House Road in Wigan and Midland Road in Bradford.