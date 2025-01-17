We must not let Ukraine’s courage and bravery be in vain: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

At the arrival of a new year, a time when many of us are looking forward and embracing possibility, it is sobering to consider how, for Ukrainian people, so little has changed.

Russia continues to attack civilians, target energy security, and threaten nuclear security.

Just last week, Russia launched one of its deadliest aerial attacks in months, resulting in at least 19 civilians dead and 132 injured.

Ukraine continues to prove its determination to restore its freedom and territorial integrity, to exercise its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and to secure the return of its abducted children.

The Prime Minister made clear on his visit to Kyiv today the UK’s longstanding commitment to Ukraine’s security.

On the cusp of the fourth year of Russia’s war, Ukraine continues to fight for its survival as a nation. We must not let their courage and bravery be in vain.

This is why, when we talk about peace in Ukraine, we must be absolutely clear about what real peace means.

Peace means a sovereign and secure Ukraine, able to flourish without the constant threat of territorial invasion.

As members of this Council, I trust we can all agree that this is the only definition of peace we can accept.

It is this peace that Ukraine continues to fight for.

Ukraine has made clear its desire for peace and has set out its proposals in Zelensky’s 10 point plan.

President Putin however calls for Ukraine to withdraw Ukrainian forces from Ukraine’s own territory, to give up protecting its citizens, and to sacrifice its right to choose its alliances.

This shows his complete contempt for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory, for international law and the UN Charter.

To Putin, peace in Ukraine means complete surrender in the face of wanton aggression, something that no country would accept.

And it is no longer Russia alone who threatens Ukraine’s security, the direct participation of DPRK troops in combat operations is another dangerous expansion of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and further proof that he has no interest in peace.

In return for their support, Russia is emboldening the regimes in both Tehran and Pyongyang which has direct implications for global security.

This reckless behaviour is not just a significant concern for Ukraine’s security, it is a concern for us all.

For as long as Russia’s aggression continues, the path to peace will not be an easy one.

This is why we must stand with Ukraine and help ensure that any peace is enduring.

Together, we must send a clear message to Putin: redrawing borders by force does not pay.