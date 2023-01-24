We must shift the narrative on ageing and disability – LGA responds to Archbishops’ Commission report on Reimagining Care

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to ‘Care and Support Reimagined’, a report from the Archbishops’ Commission

“This report is another important and helpful contribution to the conversation around adult social care.

“The Archbishops’ Commission rightly highlights the importance of shifting the narrative on ageing and disability, as well as building better attitudes towards social care and the people who draw on it.

“It also brings to light the importance of people being trusted to manage their own care and decide what help they need. We support the recommendations of the report, particularly the need for investment in communities.

“Social care needs urgent support and funding, so that pressures can be addressed and councils can deliver on all of their statutory duties and ensure people of all ages can live an equal life.”

Care and Support Reimagined: a National Care Covenant for England