“We must stand by our allies and the values we hold dear” - First Minister

The First Minister of Wales has urged the Prime Minister to stand firm in the face of threats by Donald Trump to increase tariffs unless the UK complies with the US President’s desire to purchase Greenland.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Eluned Morgan underlined the importance of American firms to the Welsh economy and expressed her desire to ensure a strong and constructive relationship with the US continues.

In the year ending September 2025, Welsh goods exports, excluding oil products, to the United States were valued at £2.1 billion. Over a thousand Welsh businesses, around a third of Wales' exporters, send goods to the US.

Wales’ exports to the US are made up of a higher proportion of goods compared with the rest of the UK. 59% of Welsh exports to the US are goods, compared to 32% for the UK overall.

Eluned Morgan recently said: