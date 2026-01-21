Welsh Government
“We must stand by our allies and the values we hold dear” - First Minister
The First Minister of Wales has urged the Prime Minister to stand firm in the face of threats by Donald Trump to increase tariffs unless the UK complies with the US President’s desire to purchase Greenland.
In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Eluned Morgan underlined the importance of American firms to the Welsh economy and expressed her desire to ensure a strong and constructive relationship with the US continues.
In the year ending September 2025, Welsh goods exports, excluding oil products, to the United States were valued at £2.1 billion. Over a thousand Welsh businesses, around a third of Wales' exporters, send goods to the US.
Wales’ exports to the US are made up of a higher proportion of goods compared with the rest of the UK. 59% of Welsh exports to the US are goods, compared to 32% for the UK overall.
Eluned Morgan recently said:
People across Wales are already struggling with the cost of living – increased tariffs will only put further pressure on Welsh businesses.
I have written to Sir Keir Starmer setting out that Wales could be disproportionately affected by additional tariffs, which would be a challenge for many Welsh businesses.
Threatening the use of tariffs is an unacceptable and aggressive act from a country we consider a friend and ally. Welsh jobs are on the line and as First Minister I will defend them to the hilt.
I recognise the importance of the US to the Welsh economy – there are around 330 US-based companies in Wales, employing just over 40,000 people. But there comes a point where principle must be respected. It is the people of Greenland and Denmark who should be determining the future of the island, and international law must be upheld.
We cannot continue to be threatened with more tariffs by Donald Trump. At this critical moment, we must stand by our allies and the values we hold dear.
