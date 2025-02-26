We need to tackle the abuse of candidates

The Electoral Commission will tell a cross-party group of MPs that more needs to be done to protect electoral candidates from abuse and intimidation. The regulator will today appear before the Speaker’s Conference (Opens in new window) to share the evidence it has from candidates, MPs, administrators and the public on abuse and intimidation at the general election, and to highlight the need for a coordinated response to the issue.

Multiple agencies and bodies – including police forces, prosecuting authorities, political parties, campaigners, local authorities and the Commission – are involved in trying to support and protect candidates from abuse, and to respond when unacceptable behaviour does occur. Given the complex and dispersed nature of the system, the Commission will emphasise that an effective response to this growing challenge will be reliant on commitment and coordination across the electoral and law enforcement sectors.

The Commission’s evidence will touch on the work it is doing to support candidates, as well as the role other bodies and organisations can play in responding to the issue. The Commission has called for increased support for candidates from the police to ensure they receive clear and timely support, and for allegations of election-related intimidation to be taken seriously. It has also recommended that social media and online platforms develop improved screening tools for candidates’ digital profiles to quickly remove abusive content and identify perpetrators.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:

“Addressing the abuse and intimidation targeted at candidates and elected officials is crucial to safeguarding individuals and their families, but also the health of the UK democracy more widely. It’s particularly targeted at women, and some ethnic minority candidates. And women get particularly vile abuse online. We know concerns around personal safety are stopping some from campaigning freely during elections, and putting some off standing in the first place – which weakens the choice before voters. Candidates and political parties are crucial to our democracy, and should be valued for their participation.

“There needs to be a coordinated response, but it is a complex landscape, with various organisations and bodies each responsible for tackling a specific part of the problem – whether its helping candidates to understand what behaviour crosses the line, the response to an incident, or stopping the spread of harmful misinformation. The challenge we must all rise to is ensuring that every element is working effectively, and cohesively with the others.

“The Speaker’s Conference is an important forum for getting to the heart of these issues and bringing together all those that need to be part of the solution. The Commission is committed to playing its part and working with partners.”

The Commission published a report on the general and local elections held in 2024 and put forward recommendations for tackling the problem of abuse and intimidation. Those proposals included strengthening protections for candidates, campaigners, and electoral administrators.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive, and Niki Nixon, Director of Communications, will provide evidence alongside representatives from the police and electoral administrator sector. The Commission’s session is expected to be public and available on Parliament TV, and will begin at 15.40. (Opens in new window)