RUSI
|Printable version
We Need to Talk About Ecosystem Collapse
Climate and nature can no longer be pigeonholed as an environmental problem.
In January, the UK government quietly released a national security assessment on global biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and the related threats to national and international security. Originally due out last October, its publication was reportedly delayed by Downing Street, but the unflinching reality of its findings has never felt more urgent.
Cascading Impacts of Ecological Collapse
In bleak brutal language, the report lays out the accelerating first-order impacts faced by UK security and prosperity as global ecosystem degradation speeds up and critical ecosystems collapse. These include crop failures, disease and natural disasters, all of which will intensify as important ecosystems reach critical thresholds and tip over into collapse.
Examples of this are already evident – the UK has suffered three of the five worst harvests in the last ten years; the World Meteorological Association estimates that natural disasters have increased fivefold in the last 50 years; and, well, Covid-19 taught us all a thing or two about pandemics.
But it doesn’t end there. Every critical ecosystem the UK depends upon is on a pathway to potentially irreversible collapse, once it passes critical thresholds. Some of these are estimated to arrive as soon as 2030. That is just four years away. And the UK is not alone. All countries are exposed to the risks of ecosystem collapse within and beyond their borders. Some will be exposed sooner than others and are likely to act to secure their interests, particularly water and food security.
The cascading risks caused by ecosystems collapsing twill likely include geopolitical instability, economic insecurity, conflict, migration and increased inter-state competition for resources. Anyone with even half an eye on the news cycle can confirm these dystopian trends are already part of our reality, but unless we take rapid action, they will intensify in truly dystopian ways.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/we-need-talk-about-ecosystem-collapse
Latest News from
RUSI
Tech Dependencies Undermine UK National Security03/02/2026 14:25:00
While the UK focuses on hybrid threats, is it being undermined by dependencies on US providers? Can the UK have a national security agenda in isolation?
Police Reform at a Glance: Centralisation and a ‘British FBI’?03/02/2026 09:25:00
UK Home Secretary Mahmood presented a long-awaited police reform plan. Still at the starting line, here is what the plans entail – and what they do not.
Helicopters Remain a Vital Part of the Joint-Force02/02/2026 16:15:00
The helicopter has been criticised following extraordinary Russian losses in Ukraine, however the benefits of vertical lift are still obvious within the force mix.
Old Ships, Modern Menace: How to Tackle the World’s Shadow Fleets02/02/2026 14:25:00
Shadow fleets sit at the centre of maritime hybrid warfare, economic security and environmental risk. Despite this growing recognition, the West lacks the coherence to confront it.
Why Economic Pain Won’t Stop Russia’s War30/01/2026 14:25:00
For Russia, wartime brought on a change of values.
What are China’s New Wolf Warriors Really Fighting For?28/01/2026 09:25:00
The recent return of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats has more to say about domestic pressures than about external challenges to China’s rise.
Drugs Trafficking in Venezuela is an Ocean Away From the Capture of Maduro27/01/2026 14:25:00
The impact of Maduro’s capture will be negligible on Venezuela’s cocaine-trafficking.
Libya's Lessons for Venezuela: Reform the Economy Before It Is Too Late27/01/2026 09:25:00
Venezuela needs fundamental change to its economic structures to prevent the abduction of Nicolas Maduro from eventually leading to increased corruption and systemic violence.