We need to use the UN more effectively to prevent and resolve conflict, particularly through this Council: UK statement at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (26 May 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Multilateralsiam.

We are facing a deeply complex set of conflicts, including protracted crises in the Middle East, Sudan, and Ukraine. On this, I feel compelled to mention Russia’s egregious attacks on Ukraine over the weekend, which only brings us further from the peace that the international community repeatedly calls for. These challenges require a coordinated global response, and a collective commitment to these principles.

I will make three points.

First, we need to use the UN more effectively to prevent and resolve conflict, particularly through this Council which has the primary responsibility for international peace and security. We know the tools – peacekeeping deployments, good offices, and sanctions – exist. But we need the collective will to ensure they are effective and fit for purpose.

The Council should also be more representative of the world today, including via expansion of both its permanent and non-permanent membership. The UK supports permanent representation for Africa, alongside permanent seats for Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.

Second, we should collectively embrace the opportunity of the Secretary-General’s reform initiative to strengthen the broader UN system and bolster its impact. The Pact for the Future reflected a shared commitment to reinvigorate multilateral cooperation and improve how the UN delivers. UN80 should continue to build on that momentum, working towards a stronger, more effective UN, better able to deliver against today’s complex challenges. As we look ahead to the selection of the next Secretary‑General this year, their ability to deliver a fit-for-purpose UN will be particularly important.

Finally, we must not lose sight of the UN’s successes thus far in preventing conflict, supporting peace, helping states uphold their human rights obligations, and responding to humanitarian crises.

The UN continues to facilitate and provide lifesaving assistance across the globe. It has deployed over 70 peace operations, successfully stabilising some of the most challenging environments and bringing lasting peace including in El Salvador, Sierra Leone, and Timor-Leste. We honour the courage and sacrifice of the 4,500 UN personnel and peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

The UN has also helped reduce polio by over 99 percent and driven landmark climate agreements. These achievements show what the UN can deliver when we work together.

President, multilateralism faces unprecedented strain but remains the best tool we have to meet our shared challenges. Our response must be guided by the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, human rights, and international law. Only through collective adherence to these principles can we deliver lasting peace, stability, and security. The United Kingdom remains committed to working with all Member States to this end.