Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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We reiterate our commitment to an inclusive political process which safeguards Libya’s unity and stability: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
I will focus on three elements that are central to the current situation in Libya. Firstly economic governance, then sovereign resources, then migrants and refugees, and then I’ll look at the way forward.
First, the United Kingdom welcomes the milestone agreement on a unified budget reached on 11 April.
This provides the opportunity to improve economic governance across Libya and strengthen the independence of its financial institutions.
We welcome US efforts to facilitate this agreement and urge all parties to implement the budget in full.
We encourage all Libyan stakeholders to use this milestone confidence‑building measure, both to help rebuild trust between institutions and across political divides.
We urge all sides to engage constructively and overcome the obstacles to progressing the SRSG’s roadmap.
We reiterate our firm commitment to an inclusive political process, facilitated by the UN, which works towards national elections and safeguards Libya’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.
Second, this Council’s recent renewal of the Libya sanctions regime demonstrates our collective commitment to safeguarding Libya’s sovereign resources.
Strengthened measures to prevent oil smuggling, alongside continued protections for frozen assets, will help ensure that Libya’s wealth is preserved for the long‑term benefit of the Libyan people.
We call on all Libyan stakeholders to respect the independence of Libya’s institutions, including the National Oil Corporation and Central Bank of Libya, in order to ensure they can work without interference or politicisation.
Third, we remain deeply concerned by the situation of migrants and refugees in Libya, including reports of trafficking, abuse, and informal detention.
We welcome the authorities’ ongoing cooperation with international partners, including on voluntary returns. But we urge continued efforts to dismantle trafficking networks and close informal detention centres to strengthen protection of migrants and refugees, uphold human rights, and support safe and dignified returns.
In conclusion, President, inaction is not an option.
The Libyan people continue to seek unified governance that can provide security, stability, and opportunity.
We urge all parties to prioritise citizens’ interests, to engage seriously with the SRSG’s roadmap in line with this Council’s Press Statement of 3 March, and to support a credible political process that can deliver enduring peace and shared prosperity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/we-reiterate-our-commitment-to-an-inclusive-political-process-which-safeguards-libyas-unity-and-stability-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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