Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
'We see you': Armed forces on patrol around the UK in response to Russian activity
Royal Navy intercepts Russian warship and tanker in the Dover Strait and English Channel whilst RAF P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft deployed to Iceland to patrol North Atlantic.
The UK Armed Forces are on patrol from the English Channel to the High North amid increased Russian activity threatening UK waters.
In the past fortnight, Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Severn intercepted Russian corvette RFN Stoikiy and tanker Yelnya off the UK coast, in a round-the-clock shadowing operation as the Russian vessels sailed through the Dover Strait and westward through the English Channel.
HMS Severn later handed over monitoring duties to a NATO ally off the coast of Brittany, but continued to observe from a distance and remained ready to respond to any unexpected activity.
Commander Grant Dalgleish, HMS Severn’s Commanding Officer, recently said:
“This tasking shows the value of our patrol ships and reinforces the Royal Navy’s close liaison with our NATO allies in safeguarding the British people and protecting the internationally recognised waterways.
“I’m immensely proud of the way the ship’s company reacted to this activation, especially coming so quickly after a demanding period of regeneration and operational training.”
This comes as the UK has seen a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years.
On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary confirmed that Russian spy ship Yantar – used for gathering intelligence and mapping undersea cables – was operating on the edge of UK waters north of Scotland. In a clear message to Putin, the Defence Secretary said:
“We see you. We know what you are doing. And we are ready.”
As Yantar lingered in UK’s wider waters, its crew directed lasers at the RAF P-8 pilots tracking it in a reckless and dangerous act. While tracking Yantar, Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset and other civilian ships in the area experienced GPS jamming in a further demonstration of unprofessional behaviour, intended to be disruptive and a nuisance. HMS Somerset’s combat capabilities were not affected.
The UK has a wide range of military options at its disposal to keep UK waters safe. Three RAF P-8 Poseidon aircraft have deployed to Keflavik Air Base in Iceland in the largest overseas deployment of the RAF P-8 fleet so far.
The P-8s from 120 Squadron are conducting surveillance operations as part of NATO’s collective defence, patrolling for Russian ships and submarines in the North Atlantic and Arctic.
While in Iceland, RAF crews are working closely with NATO allies including the US and Canada, reinforcing the UK’s NATO-first approach and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security in this new era of threat.
These operations reaffirm the UK’s unwavering commitment to national security and protecting critical undersea infrastructure, underpinning this Government’s Plan for Change.
Wing Commander Higgins, Officer Commanding 120 Squadron, recently said:
“This deployment to Iceland highlights the enduring importance of the North Atlantic and Arctic to the security of the Alliance.
“Operating the P-8A Poseidon, we continue that legacy by contributing to NATO’s collective defence and ensuring the security of this strategically critical region.”
The UK is stepping up on defence and security, backed by the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, including £4 billion on boosting our drone capabilities and over £1 billion on strengthening air and missile defence to protect the UK homeland.
These latest operations come less than a month after HMS Duncan tracked the movements of Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov, and frigate HMS Iron Duke was dispatched to monitor Russian Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk.
Last month, two advanced RAF surveillance aircraft conducted a 12-hour mission along Russia’s border to monitor NATO’s eastern and northern flanks. A Rivet Joint electronic intelligence aircraft and a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, supported by a US Stratotanker, collectively flew 10,000 miles from the High North, past Belarus and Ukraine, and into the Black Sea.
Both aircraft use advanced sensors to detect Russian activity and deliver critical intelligence for analysis.
This increase in UK Armed Forces activity comes alongside new sanctions. Last week, the Foreign Secretary announced that the UK, US, and Australia are sanctioning Media Land – a Russian cyber crime group responsible for facilitating cyber-attacks on UK-based companies.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/we-see-you-armed-forces-on-patrol-around-the-uk-in-response-to-russian-activity
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Gurkhas lay to rest unknown war hero24/11/2025 13:15:00
The poignant burial of an unknown soldier of World War 2 took place recently (21 November 2025) in Arezzo, Italy, with a bearer party from the Gurkhas carrying him to his final resting place.
UK launches military esports games to boost cyber skills21/11/2025 16:35:00
Military personnel from over 40 nations compete to sharpen cyber skills through gaming applying lessons from Ukraine's use of gaming technology in warfare.
Boost for Armed Forces as new laser weapon takes down high-speed drones21/11/2025 11:25:00
MBDA awarded £316 million contract to deliver new DragonFire systems to the Royal Navy from 2027, after achieving UK first in latest testing by shooting down high-speed drones with new laser system.
Defence Secretary speech on threats to the UK20/11/2025 13:15:00
The Defence Secretary yesterday set out the scale of threats we face, including from the Russian spy ship Yantar which was threatening UK waters between 5 and 11 November.
First ever government female veterans’ forum to put ex-military voices at the heart of support20/11/2025 09:05:00
Female veterans are to be put at the heart of government support, through a new women veterans forum announced yesterday.
UK “building the factories of the future” as government launches next phase of new munitions and energetics factories19/11/2025 12:05:00
Multiple sites across the UK for new factories to make munitions and military explosives to boost the UK’s warfighting readiness have been identified as the government moves to the next phase of building the factories of the future.
Joint Statement by UK and Italian Foreign and Defence Ministers18/11/2025 13:17:00
Statement given yesterday from UK and Italian Foreign and Defence Ministers Yvette Cooper, Antonio Tajani, John Healey and Guido Crosetto following a virtual meeting.
Boost to warfighting readiness as Britain’s aircraft carrier fully ‘mission ready’ and committed to NATO for the first time17/11/2025 11:20:00
The Royal Navy’s powerful aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and her advanced fighter jets are under NATO command, the Defence Secretary has announced.